Events happening on campus tomorrow

Tomorrow is planned to be an eventful day on campus. There are five WUSA-organized events happening tomorrow afternoon. We’ve rounded them up so you can plan your day accordingly and attend some (or all) events that you’re most excited about.

Thrift Sidewalk Sale

Does your wardrobe need a spring refresh? If so, head to the SLC Lower Atrium between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to shop affordable, fashionable finds. Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page.

Bike auction

The WUSA Bike Centre has organized a bike auction on the SLC Green. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and goes until 2 p.m.. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early. Bikes have all been restored by Bike Centre volunteers and will be up for affordable prices. Bidding starts at $20. Student mechanics will be at the event to offer care and maintenance tips. Discounted bike locks will also be up for sale. Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page.

Fruit and Veggie Market

Need to stock up on fresh produce? If you’re looking to snag some nutritious fruits and veggies, you can head to the Student Life Centre, Pearl Sullivan Engineering building or Environment 3 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Bags of produce will contain an assortment of fruits and veggies and are priced at $12.99 each. Available while supplies last. You can pay using cash, debit, or credit. Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page.

World Cup 2026 Watch Party

The Canada vs. Switzerland soccer match is happening at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. tomorrow! Head to the SLC Great Hall with your WatCard to grab some free snacks while cheering on Team Canada. Those checking in to the event will also be entered into a draw to win an Adidas Trionda Ball (valued at $90). Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page.

Glow Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow

Drop by the Glow Centre in the Student Life Centre tomorrow from 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a relaxing movie night. Snacks will be served, first-come, first-served. Everyone is welcome. Registration is not required. Full event details can be found on the event’s WUSA page.