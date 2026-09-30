Faculty of Environment unveils Moccasin Identifier treaty marker

The faculty of environment, in partnership with The Moccasin Identifier, unveiled its new permanent treaty marker along Ring Road near the EV3 building on Sept. 25. The steel installation is meant to serve as a living land acknowledgement.

“The whole purpose of the treaty marker is to bring about treaty education and get people to understand the treaty relationships, the traditional territories, and the longstanding commitment that Indigenous people have made to this area,” said Amanda St. Marie, environment Indigenous initiatives manager and member of Matachewan First Nation.

According to St. Marie, the project grew out of the faculty of environment’s longstanding relationship with Moccasin Identifier founder Carolyn King, former Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and recurring guest lecturer in environment courses. Moccasin Identifier is a First Nations-led initiative working to build awareness of Indigenous treaties and land relationships through education and physical installations on treaty land.

Designed by UW’s Creative Studio in collaboration with the Moccasin Identifier, the marker is built around an Anishinaabe moccasin design, which St. Marie described as “a window into nature” that peaks student curiosity.

“I hope for our Indigenous students, they see the visibility and that things are really taking root here at the university,” said Amanda St. Marie.

Aki Ogichidaa Kwewak N’Gomawak, a youth women’s hand drum group from Kitchener, opened the day’s program. Elder Myeengun Henry, Indigenous Knowledge Keeper with the faculty of health, followed with a traditional welcome.

St. Marie gave keynote remarks, followed by Laurie Froman, executive director of the Moccasin Identifier and a member of the Cayuga Nation Wolf clan from the Six Nations of the Grand River. King spoke about the organization’s journey since its establishment in 2011 and its partnership in recent years with the UW in developing this first treaty marker. John Lewis, interim associate vice-president, Indigenous Relations, also addressed the crowd.

The programming closed with a final song from Aki Ogichidaa Kwewak N’Gomawak and a round dance that brought all attendees together around the gathering space.

Work on treaty relationships will continue within the environment faculty and the broader campus community in the first week of November, when the Moccasin Identifier team will return to campus to provide treaty education.

“Even for me, I’m part of Treaty 9 and I’m still learning so much about Treaty 9,” St. Marie said.