Faculty of Science hosts second annual Science Day

Current and incoming students in the faculty of science gathered at the Science Quad on Wednesday, July 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate Science Day.

Inspired by the faculty of engineering’s annual Engineering Day, this is the second year that the faculty is celebrating this annual tradition. “We truthfully just basically cut and paste engineering day and are hoping that one day science will be as big as engineering day,” shared science faculty events manager Briton Burgio.

The event featured an ice cream truck, popcorn, swag, temporary tattoos, lawn games, and a Dunk the Prof and Dean of Science. Students were also encouraged to wear a white shirt for a blue colour powder throw.

Staff and students conveyed their sentiments on the importance of these kinds of events as opportunities to get connected with the science community in UW.

Jason Dekorte, a toolmaker for science technical services, shared how these initiatives allow him to get involved, with this event being his second time volunteering. He expresses, “Normally, I’m stuck in my little lab. I interact with students very rarely.” He adds, “It’s always fun to get to see the faces and potentially these students could come with work to my shop.”

Science outreach associate Saha Ragubavan also highlighted the impact of these events from a student perspective. She said, “it gives you the opportunity to… meet people in a different environment and it shows the Waterloo community and culture of being super supportive, super welcoming.”

Science students at the event contributed their insights regarding the school’s science community. Third year student in materials and nanoscience Lyndon Pillon shared, “I find that a lot of science students do tend to [isolate themselves], but they’re also easy to change.” He adds, “So if you go out of your way and if… you want to meet and talk to people, then you can… but if you find it gets too much, you can also easily step back and no one will bother you.”

Raguvaban also highlights the support offered by the community. “I met a lot of people through just review sessions… and I think everyone in science is very supportive, like, upper year students. They’re very keen to help guide and advise younger students,” she said.

Incoming science students in the fall also attended the event and shared their thoughts on how initiatives like this support them. Rajeshwari Patil, an incoming biology student shared, “I feel like it just helps incoming students learn more about the school before they’re thrust into it..” She adds, “I feel like it would be very high paced once we get there… so having the time to… get to know what’s around and what’s available, just feels like… a great opportunity for most people.”