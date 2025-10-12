FASS’ latest play brings company tradition to life

If you’ve ever wondered how far sheets of cardboard and a wild imagination can go, FASS’s latest show, Night of the Living Low-Budget Cardboard Props, has the answer: pretty far.

Since 1962, FASS, short for Faculty, Alumni, Staff, and Students, has been known for its quirky, fast-paced, community-run theatre productions. This fall’s show took that spirit to new levels of creativity, turning the Theatre of the Arts into a cardboard wonderland filled with haunted props, cursed actors, and plenty of laughter.

“This term, it’s not a musical, it’s more of a comedy-horror,” said Nick Boyko, an alumnus and the show’s producer. “It’s about what can go wrong when a theatre company messes with curses and traditions.” As the title suggests, cardboard plays a big role. Everything from a chandelier to a toilet to a washing machine was made from cardboard, giving the show its signature FASS flair.

“Every show’s a cardboard show,” Boyko said. “But this time we wanted to lean into it and make the props speak for themselves.”

FASS shows are famously put together in record time about a month from auditions to opening night and this production was no exception. “We’ve done all of the auditions, rehearsals, props, sound, and lighting in that time,” Boyko said. “It’s weekends and evenings, and somehow, it all comes together.”

The show’s cast includes a mix of students, alumni, staff, and community members. One of them, Pooja Mankali Acharya, joined FASS for the first time this year. “I’m not part of the university. I just saw the audition post on Facebook and thought, why not?” she said. “I was nervous walking in because I’m in my 40s, but everyone was so welcoming.”

Acharya plays Luna Spocklight, the show’s main character, a loud, dramatic role that fits her perfectly. “I was raised on Bollywood, so there’s nothing subtle about how I act,” she laughed. “The only requirement here was to have fun and be silly, and I was basically born for that.”

For Acharya, the experience was more than just acting, it was about community. “It’s been so much fun working with everyone,” she said. “We all brought ideas to the table. It was never just one person’s project.”

From swallowing couches to killer washing machines (yes, really), Night of the Living Low-Budget Cardboard Props was the perfect mix of chaos and charm exactly what FASS does best. The laughter, applause, and unmistakable sound of cardboard creaking under stage lights proved that big imagination can make even the simplest materials shine.

“It’s extremely low-budget,” Boyko said. “But that’s the point, it’s about having fun and doing something ridiculous together.” And that’s what FASS is all about