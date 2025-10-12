  • Banner recruiting participants with possible color vision deficiency for a research study involving RCAF pilots. Includes study details, session info, compensation, eligibility, and contact information over red and gray dots with a jet image.

FASS’ latest play brings company tradition to life

Emma Danesh

| October 11, 2025

If you’ve ever wondered how far sheets of cardboard and a wild imagination can go, FASS’s latest show, Night of the Living Low-Budget Cardboard Props, has the answer: pretty far.

Since 1962, FASS, short for Faculty, Alumni, Staff, and Students, has been known for its quirky, fast-paced, community-run theatre productions. This fall’s show took that spirit to new levels of creativity, turning the Theatre of the Arts into a cardboard wonderland filled with haunted props, cursed actors, and plenty of laughter.

“This term, it’s not a musical, it’s more of a comedy-horror,” said Nick Boyko, an alumnus and the show’s producer. “It’s about what can go wrong when a theatre company messes with curses and traditions.” As the title suggests, cardboard plays a big role. Everything from a chandelier to a toilet to a washing machine was made from cardboard, giving the show its signature FASS flair.

“Every show’s a cardboard show,” Boyko said. “But this time we wanted to lean into it and make the props speak for themselves.”

FASS shows are famously put together in record time about a month from auditions to opening night and this production was no exception. “We’ve done all of the auditions, rehearsals, props, sound, and lighting in that time,” Boyko said. “It’s weekends and evenings, and somehow, it all comes together.”

The show’s cast includes a mix of students, alumni, staff, and community members. One of them, Pooja Mankali Acharya, joined FASS for the first time this year. “I’m not part of the university. I just saw the audition post on Facebook and thought, why not?” she said. “I was nervous walking in because I’m in my 40s, but everyone was so welcoming.”

Acharya plays Luna Spocklight, the show’s main character, a loud, dramatic role that fits her perfectly. “I was raised on Bollywood, so there’s nothing subtle about how I act,” she laughed. “The only requirement here was to have fun and be silly, and I was basically born for that.”

For Acharya, the experience was more than just acting, it was about community. “It’s been so much fun working with everyone,” she said. “We all brought ideas to the table. It was never just one person’s project.”

From swallowing couches to killer washing machines (yes, really), Night of the Living Low-Budget Cardboard Props was the perfect mix of chaos and charm exactly what FASS does best. The laughter, applause, and unmistakable sound of cardboard creaking under stage lights proved that big imagination can make even the simplest materials shine.

“It’s extremely low-budget,” Boyko said. “But that’s the point, it’s about having fun and doing something ridiculous together.” And that’s what FASS is all about

Share this story

  • A pink background with abstract wavy lines. In the center, there is a white, brushed-textured rectangle containing the text "Arts & Life." Below the rectangle is the "Imprint" logo with the tagline "Your Stories, Your Voice." Subtle hints of UW business themes provide an unexpected twist.

    Arts & Life

    FASS’ latest play brings company tradition to life

    Emma Danesh

    | October 11, 2025

  • An orange background with abstract wavy patterns features the words "Sports & Health" in large white text on a rustic banner. Below, "Imprint" is written with a fingerprint icon, followed by the slogan "Your Stories, Your Voice," inspiring you to stay active and share your journey.

    Sports & Health

    Athletes of the week: Evan Astolfo & Arthur Kowara

    Shawn Kouadio

    | October 11, 2025

  • A modern building labeled "HS Health Services" with a large glass entrance, surrounded by greenery, trees, and a winding gravel path.

    Campus News, News

    COVID-19 and flu vaccine appointments available at Health Services

    Angela Li

    | October 10, 2025