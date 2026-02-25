February crossword solutions
| February 25, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the February 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Los
4 Cap
7 Gab
10 TPS
13 On a roll
15 Educrat
17 Cedilla
18 Not a one
19 Hot seat
20 Episode
21 Food court
23 Pal
24 Bosn
25 Cosa
26 Sassy
28 Ana
29 Penelope
31 Meyers
33 Nuance
37 Deserved
41 OOX
42 Champ
45 GEOG
46 I’m no
47 Rom
48 Fantastic
50 Orbital
53 Ethenes
55 Onigri
56 Diomede
57 Keenest
58 I’ve seen
59 Stn
60 Die
61 Ned
62 SSD
DOWN
1 Loch
2 One of one
3 Sad to say
4 Coled
5 All access
6 Platoon
7 General
8 Adopt
9 But I
10 Troops
11 Pandas
12 Steely
14 Rison
16 CAS
22 Use
24 Bam
26 Spud
27 AEA
29 Prep
30 O negative
32 EDM
34 Nominees
35 Concedes
36 Exo
38 Egalite
39 Ren
40 Voted in
42 Crooks
43 Hornet
44 Ambien
46 Items
48 Farsi
49 Shoed
51 IGN
52 Tied
54 Send