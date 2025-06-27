  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Fireworks permitted between 9-11 p.m. in Waterloo on Canada Day

Emma Danesh

| June 27, 2025

As you gear up to celebrate Canada Day on Tuesday, July 1, here’s what you should know to stay safe, legal, and neighbourly.

Fireworks are only permitted on private property from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 1, 2025. Setting them off earlier, later, or in public spaces such as parking lots, parks, schoolyards, or streets is prohibited. 

Who can light them?

  • You must be 18 years or older to legally set off fireworks
  • You’re restricted to using low-hazard, family-style fireworks, fountains, pinwheels, tubes, etc. 
  • Professional or explosive-grade displays are not allowed

Where can you use them?

  • Stick to a private property, your backyard or a friend’s with permission, never in public areas
  • Fireworks in public spaces like Waterloo Park are against the bylaw
  • UW residences and campus green spaces are public property, fireworks are strictly not allowed here

First-time infractions draw a $1,000 fine; repeat offences may lead to $2,000. If fireworks are used outside designated hours, in public spaces, or by underage individuals, the city can impose these penalties and seize fireworks.

Noisy fireworks outside legal hours or in prohibited areas can be reported by calling 519-747-8785. In case of emergencies, fire, or injuries, call 911.

