Fitness class series: a beginner student’s review of a PAC Barre class

After thoroughly enjoying the soothing yet not-to-be-overlooked burn of pilates, my friend Catherine McCulloch, a fifth-year honours mathematics student, and I were looking for another fitness class that blended dynamic stretching with strengthening exercises. We found a class that seemed to hit all these points while reading the description for a barre class. Described as a low-impact class where grace meets strength with “movements found in ballet, yoga, and Pilates, [making it a] full-body, muscle endurance workout,” we were convinced this was the next class to try. The description also mentioned working on agility and flexibility, thus promoting injury prevention. With Catherine as an avid gym-goer and myself keen on swimming, a class focused on building strength and flexibility to ensure we stay healthy and injury-free while continuing our favourite fitness activities sounded like a win. Now, it was time to put the barre class to the test and see if it lived up to the hype of the description.

A Google search of “UW group fitness” brings you to the UW Athletics site, where, after signing in with your UW credentials, you can purchase a fitness class membership for the term at a pro-rated price or opt for a day pass.

At the bottom of the UW Athletics Group Fitness page, you can view their weekly fitness class schedule. From there, click the registration link below your desired class to sign up and reserve a spot. Participants are required to register for their fitness class before attending due to capacity limits. Registration opens seven days before the scheduled class. Open the fitness class calendar on your phone in “Agenda” mode for optimal viewing.

Catherine and I decided to attend the Wednesday 5 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. barre session with instructor Antonio. Upon our arrival at PAC Studio 1, we were excited to see about four ballet barres spread across the room. Each barre accommodates four participants. We grabbed a yoga mat and a pair of 2.5-pound weights, and we were set. Antonio introduced himself to the class, shared what we could expect as beginners, and provided some good advice. He emphasized the importance of not comparing our movements to any other participant’s, including his own, as well as the importance of listening to our own bodies and moving in a way that feels comfortable. He also explained how the barre choreography remains the same for a month to facilitate memory and learning of the movement sequences. After a month, he changes up the choreography to work different muscle groups and add interest.

With this reassuring introduction, the class began with a brief warmup, consisting of static and dynamic stretching, as well as warming up the neck and wrists for the workout ahead. From there, we started with an arm sequence using our weights, involving bicep and tricep curls. Afterwards, we moved on to the main plié and leg-strengthening section. Antonio gave a brief demonstration of the sequence of pliés, pulses, and lunges, and by the end of this leg series, both Catherine and I could feel our legs working. Ensuring we worked all muscle groups, we wrapped up the class with a series of mat exercises, including core engagement and abdominal planks.

Antonio mentioned the importance of mindset midway through the class, emphasizing how perceived physical exhaustion can sometimes lead us to believe we can’t go on, when in reality, we can push through and persevere. During the planking, Antonio was encouraging, reminding us that we were strong and capable. Indirectly, these sentiments perhaps were meant to be recalled as reminders of our resilience in daily life post-barre class. Sometimes, self-belief during seemingly mundane moments can help us develop confidence as a natural mindset.

Overall, Catherine and I agreed that the barre class felt less intensive than our intermediate Pilates class at PAC last week. However, we enjoyed the structured nature of the class and definitely felt our legs burning as we pliéd to the beat of the music. For anyone seeking the perfect workout on an active recovery day or a great way to incorporate dance alongside traditional strength moves, this barre class is sure to be an enjoyable experience.