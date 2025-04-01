Fitness class series: A beginner student’s review of a PAC Mind Body Lift Class

Eager to explore a new fitness class at PAC and seeking a higher-intensity burn than our most recent visit to a PAC barre class, myself and my friend Catherine McCulloch, a fifth-year honours mathematics student, decided to try out a Mind Body Lift class. With final assignments and exam season nearly underway, a class that combines the principles of mindfulness — such as being in the present and avoiding self-imposed criticism — alongside weight training sounded like the perfect way to break a sweat while integrating a practice of self-compassion and acceptance. The class description also suggests the class can be a great option for anyone new to the gym, coming back to the gym after a long break or simply seeking to “relate to their thoughts and feelings in a new way.” Amid the whirlwind of final exams and assignments as the term wraps up, a thoughtful approach to your workout can help you carry this practice of mindfulness outside the fitness studio and into daily life.

A Google search of “UW group fitness” brings you to the UW Athletics site, where, after signing in with your UW credentials, you can purchase a fitness class membership for the term at a pro-rated price or opt for the day pass.

At the bottom of the UW Athletics Group Fitness page, you can view their weekly fitness class schedule. From there, click the registration link below your desired class to sign up and reserve a spot. Participants are required to register for their fitness class prior to attending due to capacity limits. Registration opens seven days before the scheduled class. Open the fitness class calendar on your phone in “Agenda” mode for optimal viewing.

After purchasing our day passes and registering in the class, Catherine and I were all set to attend Mind Body Lift on Friday from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. at PAC Studio 1. From the moment we entered the studio, we were warmly greeted by the two instructors: Katherine, a student fitness instructor and Melissa Zettel, both an instructor and counsellor with Campus Wellness. Each participant picked up a yoga mat, set of dumbbells, kettlebell, and a yoga ball. From there, we settled in with our equipment and Melissa began the class by describing it as a collaboration with UW Athletics and Campus Wellness that presents a series of four exercises completed over two circuits as a tabata-style workout. Melissa then shared that each class has a specific mindfulness topic participants are encouraged to recall throughout the class.

For this class, she described the focus as, “Noticing acceptance and making space versus trying to struggle and push something away.” She further emphasized it being okay to take breaks as needed and that Katherine would provide options for modifying exercises to make them easier or harder. Before we were off, Melissa reminded us to “notice the difference between saying no to what’s happening internally versus saying yes [and staying] present in a non-judgemental way.”

With that reminder, the class started off with a high-energy vibe, as Selena Gomez’s hit “Love You Like A Love Song” blasted through the speakers. We did a few dynamic stretches, including some downward facing dog and cat-cow stretches to get our bodies ready. Afterwards, Melissa and Katherine set up a tabata-timer that counted us in and let us know when to stop the current exercise and move onto the next. Before each circuit, they provided a brief demonstration of the exercises we would be doing.

For the first circuit, we did a yoga ball dead bug exercise to get our core muscles going. After the one-minute timer was up, we dove right into overhead presses with our set of dumbbells. Next, we traded our dumbbells for our kettlebell and did weighted squats. Following the first circuit, we had a brief break and then went into what Melissa called our “Mindfulness Minute.” Everyone found a spot against the wall and before Melissa set the one-minute timer for our wall-sit, she encouraged us to practice saying “no” to whatever difficult feelings or emotions we felt during the exercise. For the next wall-sit, we practiced saying “yes” to feelings as they arose, whether that was exhaustion, self-doubt, confidence, or anything in between. After reflecting on the differences in our ability to persevere and feel good during the exercise, it became clear that rather than resisting discomfort and difficulty, choosing to embrace challenges with courage can facilitate our ability to persevere during both tough workouts — and perhaps even life.

Just like the first circuit, we got a demo of the exercises and then started with holding a static high plank with our feet resting on top of the yoga ball for an added challenge. We were also given the option to bring the ball into our chest using our feet in a crunch motion to really activatie our abdominals and put our upper-body stability to the test. Finally, we did a set of alternating lunges and deadlifts with our kettlebells.

In sum, Mind Body Lift offers both an engaging and reflective workout that emphasizes building strength in a mindful manner. Both Catherine and I found this approach unique and soothing. While the world of fitness often emphasizes a “no pain, no gain” mentality, changing it up by both working hard and practicing self-acceptance in a safe, energizing setting is sure to benefit UW students.