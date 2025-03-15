Fitness class series: A beginner student’s review of a PAC pilates class

As warmer weather finally begins to reach Waterloo and spring term is just around the corner, it seemed like the perfect time to try something new. My friend, Catherine McCulloch, a fifth year honours mathematics student, and I were eager to explore more fitness activities on-campus, after an enjoyable time rock climbing in the new year. This time, we looked to the fitness class offerings at PAC for our next athletic pursuit. A Google search of ‘UW group fitness’ brings you to the UW Athletics site, where after signing in with your UW credentials, you can purchase a fitness class membership for the term, at a pro-rated price, or, opt for the day pass:

Fitness Class Membership for a term $64.00 + HST

Fitness Class Day Pass $5.50 + HST

Pro-rated Fitness Class Membership – Cost varies, less than full price. UW athletics has introduced a new prorated system this term: From Jan. 13-31, Fitness Class Memberships are full price. As of Feb. 1, the cost of Fitness Class Memberships will be prorated.

After purchasing your pass option, scroll down to the bottom of the UW Athletics Group Fitness page to view their weekly fitness class schedule. From there, you need only click on your desired class and click the registration link below to sign-up and register a class spot. Athletics requires all participants to register for their fitness class prior to attending and registrations open seven days in advance of class start times. Athletics recommends viewing the fitness class calendar on mobile phone in ‘Agenda’ mode for optimal viewing. Classes are allowed a limited number of participants.

After purchasing our day passes, Catherine and I were interested in attending an intermediate pilates class on Friday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., described as a class that “builds on foundational Pilates principles, introducing more complex movements and sequences that enhance core strength, stability, and overall body conditioning.” For those seeking a more beginner-friendly workout, beginner pilates is also offered Monday evening or Wednesday mornings. The classes, located at PAC Studio 1, are taught by instructor Alexandra, who creates a welcoming studio environment and is attentive to promoting and guiding participants to correct form and postures, throughout the presented exercises.

Upon entering the studio, participants are asked to pick up a pair of dumbbells (typically between 2.5-5 pounds each), a yoga mat and pilates ball. The class size was around 10-15 people, meaning there was still plenty of studio space for participants to spread out. After we had all settled in with our equipment, Alexandra introduced herself and began the session with some deep breathing exercises, setting the tone for what would be both an engaging and soothing class. Throughout the class, instrumental acoustics of popular pop songs played, lending an upbeat and relaxing vibe to the session. We began with some basic yoga stretches and downward-facing dog, before moving on to a series of core-exercises using our dumbbells and yoga ball. My favourite core exercise was the pilates ball feet-hand pass, which worked our abdominals, while the yoga ball added both an added challenge and fun twist to traditional core exercises. A sequence of leg exercises followed, with options to modify exercises being offered, such as opting for a knee-plank as opposed to a full side-plank. Alexandra’s encouraging and clear instructions made following along easy and enjoyable. The class winded down similar to how it started — with remembering our breath and integrating mindfulness into the post-pilates stretching.

Overall, we thoroughly enjoyed our first PAC pilates class and Catherine speaks for the both of us when she said she could still feel the abdominal circuit in her core, post-workout. We would recommend any student interested in a guided, effective workout in a laid-back and welcoming setting to consider giving their first pilates class a go.