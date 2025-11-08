Five indie video games to help destress after exams

Whether you’ve just finished midterms or are still going through the grind, video games can be a great way to empty your head for a brain break, or dive headlong into something completely different from your studies.

Here are some well-known and not-so-well-known indie games across a variety of genres that I recommend depending on the headspace you’re in. If you’re short on time or energy, most of these games don’t have long narrative gaps between auto-saves or complex storylines requiring you to spend time trying to remember what you did in a previous gaming session, so you can easily put one down and pick it up where you left off.

For something productive but cozy: Unpacking

Developer: Witch Beam

Platforms: Steam (Windows, macOS), Switch, mobile (iOS, Android)

This relatively short game is—you guessed it—about unpacking. For all of us moving between school and co-op after exams, packing away your life into boxes to bring to a new home can be both bittersweet and exciting. As you take out possessions from cardboard boxes and organize them around your new living space in each level, you follow the game’s protagonist through the ups and downs of their life. You watch as they move to university, settle into their first apartment with friends, and even pack up to leave after the end of a relationship—all reflected in the objects that they choose to keep over the years.

For those who like rhythm games: Melatonin

Developer: Half Asleep Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows, Mac), Switch

A rhythm game with a very light story about dreams and reality, Melatonin boasts a beautiful pastel colour palette and over 20 different levels, each with different visuals and scenarios to keep things fresh. Go on an imaginary shopping spree, doze off into a dream about eating fast food, and have fun blasting zombies in a game-within-a-game. Despite its cozy name, Melatonin can be difficult at first for those not used to rhythm games, but a wide range of anti-frustration and accessibility features help ease the learning curve. These include audio assistance via a background metronome, a visual assist option that adds a timing circle cue, and for those who want to aim higher, a level auto-restart option if you fail to get a Perfect rating during a sequence. For those who take a liking to the game’s music, the soundtrack is available on Steam and major music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

For those looking to blow off some steam: Hades

Developer: Supergiant Games

Platforms: Steam (Windows), Switch

I normally play this to burn off the excess nerves and stress after an exam… especially if it went badly! With the official release of its sequel Hades II earlier this month, it’s a great time for old and new fans to play the original as a refresher. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades fighting your way to the surface from the Underworld to find your long-lost mother. Battle through familiar locales in Greek mythology like Asphodel, Elysium and Styx in this popular roguelike, and remember that what kills you makes you stronger—every death gives you new currency to purchase buffs, new storylines with re-imaginings of the Greek gods, and weapons to fit your preferred playstyle (or for you to try a new one!) The game also offers plenty of replay value after finishing the main story and character storylines; players who want to experiment with different builds and challenge themselves with added difficulty can do so and gain extra rewards and achievements.

For something thought-provoking and creative: Gorogoa

Developer: Buried Signal (Jason Roberts)

Platforms: Steam (PC), Nintendo Switch

Flip a book open and zoom into the picture of a constellation, before dragging the frame around the screen to look for the hidden moon in the sky. Click on the flaking graffiti on a ruin to uncover the green eye of a giant beast, wandering over you ominously. Crafted painstakingly over six years by solo developer Jason Roberts (also known as Buried Signal), this 2017 indie game contains no text or dialogue, but tells a story instead through evocative images and puzzles. The player follows the story of a boy as he journeys to recover five coloured fruits and learn about the rainbow-coloured beast. The narrative itself is left open-ended to player interpretation, but its interconnected motifs and clever use of overlaid images promise an immersive experience. The game is relatively short, averaging 1-2.5 hours for a single playthrough.

For relaxing vibes and killing time: ABZU

Developer: Giant Squid

Platforms: Steam (Windows), Switch

Boasting a beautiful soundtrack by Austin Wintory, the composer behind Journey and Flower from thatgamecompany, ABZU is an underwater exploration game that is more about the vibes, with a story focusing on the powerful connection we have to ocean life and our duty to care for it. While the story can be heavy at times, the relaxed pace of this game and the mechanics allow you to wander around in each zone as long as you like. You can hitch a ride along a porpoise’s dorsal fin or swim with sea turtles, and uncover an ancient civilization’s ruins—without the stress of needing to watch out for your health bar like in survival games. The game even allows your character to meditate, a special viewing mode where you can follow the sea critters’ movements in an area and see the name of their species if you’re curious for more information.