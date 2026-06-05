Former WUSA President Damian Mikhail running for Waterloo’s Ward 6

Damian Mikhail, former Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) president, is running for Ward 6 in the city of Waterloo. Ward 6 encompasses all of UW, and runs north of University Avenue and Bearinger Road. It is sandwiched between Weber Street North and Fischer Hallman Road.

Mikhail is running against Mary Lou Roe, another UW alum who has held the position since 2022. The election will take place on Oct. 26.

Imprint chatted with the former president to learn more about why he decided to run, how his work as WUSA president will support him in pursuing this new role, and to learn more about the student needs and priority areas he hopes to advocate for at the municipal level.

Why did you decide to run for Ward 6?

Mikhail has lived in Ward 6 since moving to Waterloo six years ago. Upon his arrival, he was exploited by slumlords, “struck with the same situation that so many different students are struck with every single year.” His first residency did not have a door knob, meaning he and his roommates pushed a couch against the door at night “in hopes of giving anyone the impression that the door just might be locked.” He added that such issues are often “left to students to figure out what is and isn’t legal, [and] how to report these things.” As students are busy, addressing such housing concerns were a key motivator behind his interest in seeking accountability and support for students. Mikhail cited past advocacy work in keeping night transit to avoid reduced ION service and that he feels that the major obstacle“to [solving] a lot of the problems that we have … isn’t a lack of ability, it’s a lack of willpower.” He emphasizes the importance of establishing a renter’s protection office and of having a municipality that holds such landlords accountable.

Are there any skills you developed during your presidency that you think will support you in running for ward councillor?

Mikhail credits his tenure as president with building his management and executive skills. Through his work with WUSA, he adds, “I do have an idea of what it actually takes to work with staff, to build up the infrastructure to actually get things done.” He described how meaningful club funding changes and governance reform became possible through collaborative work with WUSA staff. “We’re all trying to accomplish the same thing,” Mikhail said, drawing parallels between his work with WUSA and his work at the municipal level. “[That] is to make, in WUSA’s case, a better life for students. In the city’s case, a better life for everyone, including students, [who are] a voice often left out in these conversations at the city level.”

What community needs do you feel are most urgent?

Mikhail emphasized the establishment of a renter’s protection office as a key need, citing that concerns about housing and slumlords are the most common topics students bring up in conversations. Walkability and urbanism in the community are two other causes he passionately supports. Having more students show up at municipal elections, Mikhail said, could alter the political scene in Waterloo. He described how over 6,000 students voted in the WUSA election during his presidential campaign, while the incumbent at the most recent city council race won with 850 total votes. Mikhail also clarified that he doesn’t find fault with students for not voting. A key issue behind the lack of student engagement at the municipal level, he believes, is that “there [isn’t] a real conversation around what can change, [or] how we can fundamentally change the way we do politics and the way our system is structured” to have meaningful impacts on students.” Ultimately, Mikhail says, “I think that there’s a real potential to kind of shake up how politics is viewed in Waterloo by showing that students will turn out if there is something to believe in.”