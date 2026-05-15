Four animated movies to check out

Disney, Dreamworks, Pixar, and Studio Ghibli currently dominate the popular consciousness when it comes to mainstream animated films. But did you know plenty of other masterpieces can be found outside the big-name studios? Here are a few lesser-known animated films to check out, spanning not only multiple countries but art styles and themes:

Persepolis

Release Year: 2007 (France)

Runtime: 96 minutes

TW: self-harm, violence, war, political unrest, sexual content

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Marjane Satrapi, Persepolis is an autobiographical novel that details Satrapi’s childhood and early adulthood. From the Iranian Revolution during her childhood, to her relationships while studying abroad in Austria and then her struggles with depression before her return back to Iran, the film covers the ups and downs of her life set against the backdrop of her changing identity as an Iranian woman. Just like the graphic novel, the film is entirely animated in black and white, aside from its rare and intentional use of colour in certain scenes.

The Illusionist

(Original Title: “L’Illusioniste”)

Release Year: 2010 (France)

Runtime: 79 minutes

When time, trends and technology march on, what happens to art and our sense of wonder? Inspired by an unrealized script by French actor and filmmaker Jacques Tati, this movie spotlights the titular illusionist, reliant on traditional magic tricks as he searches for work across 1959 Europe, while modern entertainment like rock ‘n’ roll bands and movies begin to dominate society. Interwoven with his travels is a touching father-daughter story about the preservation (and loss) of innocence, the relevance of art in modern times, and what it means to believe in magic. This film is also mostly dialogue-free with the narratives carried by subtle visuals and music, so this is a great piece when you’re in the mood for something more lowkey and a little solemn.

Loving Vincent

Released 2017 (Poland, UK)

Runtime: 94 minutes

With all 650,000 frames painstakingly hand painted by oil painters rather than animators, Loving Vincent is the first fully hand painted feature film, telling the story of how the titular Vincent Van Gogh met his demise. The movie uncovers his relationships with close friends and family as the protagonist, a postman’s son, seeks to deliver Vincent’s last letter to his beloved brother Theo. This film won the Audience Award and earned a ten-minute standing ovation during its debut at the 2017 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Song of the Sea

Released: 2014 (Ireland)

Runtime: 94 minutes

If you want a heartwarming comfort film that features Irish folklore, this movie is for you. Siblings Ben and Saoirse live with their father, grief-stricken years after their selkie mother Bronagh disappeared into the sea during Saoirse’s birth. When Saorise discovers her mother’s sealskin, the two children enter a magical world filled with creatures from Irish mythology to discover the secret behind their mother’s disappearance and repair their fragmented relationship with each other and the rest of their family.