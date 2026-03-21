Free AFSA tax clinic returns for the 2026 season

Tax season is here, and the Accounting & Finance Student Association (AFSA) is back in 2026 with its free tax clinic.

A group of trained volunteers are providing free tax return services for low income individuals and families starting today (March 21), and continuing March 22, 28, and 29.

“It’s generally beneficial for all students to file a tax return,” said Ben Ma, co-leader of the tax clinic. “Most students are eligible for low-income benefits, which will average around $1,100 over the course of the year. Plus you can accrue tuition credits, which can save you 14 cents per dollar of tuition when you eventually have income in the future.”

The clinic generally works on a walk-in basis, however, more complex situations may take more time, so fill out the screening tool linked here to determine whether you need to book an appointment.

“Usually we see about 200-300 clients a day,” Ma said. “Since we have about 50 volunteers at one time, we’re able to handle most returns within an hour.”

Volunteers cannot prepare a return that involves the following: self-employment, rental income, interest income over $1,200 (except those claiming a T2202 tuition credit), a foreign investment property worth over $100,000, disposition of marketable securities, employment expenses, bankruptcy, deceased persons, or total income above $40,000 (for individuals) or $55,000 (for couples, with +$5,000 for each individual dependent).

The clinic is hosted in the Science Teaching Complex room 1012 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, along with March 22, and March 29. On March 28, it will be hosted during the same hours in the J. R. Coutts Engineering Lecture Hall, room 301.

Anyone with additional questions can reach out directly at taxclinic@uwafsa.com.