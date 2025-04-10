Free fitness class offerings for exam week

If you’ve been interested in participating in a PAC fitness class after following along with Imprint’s fitness class series reviewing several of UW Athletics’ fitness class offerings, ranging from pilates to barre, or are simply looking for a way to get active this exam season, Athletics has got you covered.

From April 7-17, all fitness classes are free and open to anyone with a valid Athletics Membership. With an assortment of classes, ranging from energetic spin sessions to more gentle Relax, Release and Restore Essentrics and yoga classes, there’s something for everyone and every energy level.

The fitness class offerings include:

Spin

10 bikes are reservable online, while the remaining 5 are first-come-first-serve! This spin class takes you through a series of sprints, hills, drills, and steady tempos accompanied by energizing music. You’ll boost your cardiovascular fitness and get your legs working hard.

HIIT & Core

Designed as a beginner-friendly class sure to make you sweat, high intensity interval training (HIIT) is paired with breaks and modifications are provided to match every fitness level.

Full-Body Strength

Looking to boost your confidence in the gym? This class aims to work all major muscle groups to build balance and strength, also making use of a variety of equipment. Tips to improve form and exercise modifications are provided throughout the session.

Beginner Pilates

Interested in building some serious core strength? Beginner pilates guides participants through effective core engagement and breath control, improving flexibility, strength, posture, and balance. Modifications are offered.

Power Yoga

Seeking a more intensive vinyasa flow that links postures together in a faster-paced session? Power yoga offers a higher-intensity approach to yoga that enables improved endurance, while also retaining the mindful and meditative elements of a typical yoga class.

Zumba (including a Women’s Only session)

Zumba, a blend of Latin-American dance including samba, merengue, salsa and modern hip-hop is sure to make you smile as you dance to the rhythm of upbeat tunes.

Barre

Looking to build grace and strength in tandem? This is the class for you. With moves inspired from pilates, ballet, and yoga, get ready to plié your way to your fitness goals.

De-Stress Yoga

Just need a class that gives you the chance to truly chill and have a moment to breathe? De-Stress yoga offers a slower-paced class that truly offers a chance to find your breath — and inner zen.

Release, Release & Restore Essentrics

If stretching and strengthening are priorities, add this class to the top of your list. With a focus on reducing stiffness and building mobility and strength, this class is perfect for anyone new to fitness or returning after a break or injury.

Ready to attend your fitness class? Ensure you register online for every class you wish to attend.

At the bottom of the UW Athletics Group Fitness web page, you can view their weekly fitness class schedule. From there, click the registration link below your desired class to sign-in with your UW credentials, sign up, and reserve a spot in your chosen class. Participants are required to register for their fitness class prior to attending due to capacity limits. Registration opens seven days before the scheduled class. Open the fitness class calendar on your phone in “Agenda” mode for optimal viewing.

After reserving your spot online, take note that all fitness classes, with the exception of spin (occurs in the PAC spin studio) will take place in PAC Studio 1. Dress in a way that enables you to move comfortably and aim to bring an open and self-compassionate mindset to the classes. In choosing to make time for physical activity, you’ve already made the first step towards staying well this finals season, which just might help you ace that upcoming exam.