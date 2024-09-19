Freezer-friendly recipes for the busy student

During the semester, most of us students do not have an abundance of time or money. Cooking everyday can eat up precious hours that could be spent studying (or catching up on some much needed rest), and the cost of eating out can add up quickly. Therefore, cooking in big batches and freezing homemade meals and snacks to have at the ready is a way to ensure you are eating well without compromising your time or budget. The following are some of my go-to freezer favourites to always have on hand for when I cannot be bothered to turn on the stove.

Burritos

Who doesn’t love a burrito? Packed with protein and veggies, these hearty burritos are a great on-the-go option for lunch or dinner to keep you full. Best served with some sour cream or homemade guacamole, these taste just as good reheated as they do fresh.

Ingredients

3 cups of cooked brown rice

1 can of drained and rinsed black beans

1 cup of corn

2-3 chopped tomatoes

3 cups of chopped cabbage

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of chopped onion

Flour tortillas

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper

1 tsp of ground cumin

1 tsp of paprika

1 tsp of onion powder

2 tbsp of tomato paste

Olive oil

Cilantro (optional)

Your choice of protein (such as ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded tofu).

(These portions make about approximately eight burritos)

Place a large skillet on high heat, add olive oil, onion, and garlic and cook for a few minutes. Add your protein of choice to the pan and cook until desired. Add the cayenne pepper, cumin, paprika, and onion powder and cook for one minute. Add the tomato paste and mix together until combined. Remove from heat and allow the mixture to cool before assembling the burritos.

Fill each tortilla with your protein mixture, rice, corn, black beans, tomatoes, cabbage, cheddar cheese, and cilantro. Roll up tightly and wrap in foil.

For freezing: To reheat, thaw for 24 hours in the fridge or overnight on the counter. Then reheat in the oven at 350 F for 30 minutes, in the microwave for two minutes, or on the stove on medium heat for 10 minutes. They last up to three months in the freezer.

Egg Bites

Egg bites can serve as a delicious on-the-go breakfast or snack, and could not be easier to make. This is my personal favourite ingredient combination but these are customizable, so feel free to add whatever vegetables your heart desires.

Ingredients

9 large eggs

½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese

¾ tsp of garlic powder

½ cup of chopped green onion

½ cup of diced bell pepper

1 cup of chopped spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter for greasing muffin tin

Heat oven to 400 F and grease a 12-cup muffin tin. Combine the eggs, cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a blender and blend until completely smooth. (You can also whisk the ingredients together in a large bowl if you don’t have a blender.) Evenly distribute the green onion, bell pepper, and spinach in the muffin tin and then pour the egg mixture over top filling each cup in the pan about three quarters. Bake for 16-18 minutes until cooked through. After removing from the oven and letting them cool, run a butter knife along the edges to remove from the pan.

For freezing: Allow them to cool completely before sealing them in a freezer bag or container. Before reheating them, allow them to thaw in the fridge overnight and then pop them in the microwave the next day. They last up to three months in the freezer.

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

The perfect snack when you need a little pick-me-up between back-to-back classes, I always keep a bag of these muffins in the freezer for when I need something quick to bring to campus.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

1 tsp of baking soda

½ tsp of salt

⅔ cup of sugar

1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips

3 ripe bananas

⅓ cup of melted butter

1 large egg

1 tsp of vanilla

Heat oven to 375 F and line a muffin tin with muffin cups or grease it with butter. Add the dry ingredients (flour, salt, baking soda, and sugar) in a bowl and whisk them together, then set aside. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas with a masher or a fork, and then add the melted butter, vanilla, and egg and whisk them together. Carefully pour the dry ingredients into the wet, and fold the batter together with a spatula until completely combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and then evenly distribute the batter into the muffin tin and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

For freezing: Allow the muffins to cool completely before placing them into freezer bags. To defrost, remove from the freezer and let thaw for a few hours or overnight before eating. These muffins lasts up to three months in the freezer.