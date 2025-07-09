From chill to champion: Free UW tools to boost your semester
| July 9, 2025
Being a student at UW is a full-on experience: from tackling assignments, juggling midterms, and chasing co-op applications to figuring out which Tim’s line actually moves the fastest (pro tip: it’s rarely the one you’re in), it’s easy to overlook some seriously useful free resources right at your fingertips. While free food during exam seasons is certainly appreciated, this guide focuses on the other essentials that can safeguard your GPA, finances, and well-being.
Academic and Learning Support:
Meet your personal success squad: the peer success coaches. Run by upper-year UW students through the Student Success Office, peer success coaching is a free service that offers one-on-one academic support both online and in person. Whether you need help with time management, note-taking, exam preparation, or building a personalized term-action plan, coaches are trained to guide you through it all.
Equally valuable is the Writing and Communication Centre (WCC) — your go-to for all things writing. Whether you’re brainstorming a thesis, struggling with grammar, or prepping a lab report, the WCC offers one-on-one appointments (in-person or online), drop-in hours, workshops, and even asynchronous modules you can complete in your pajamas.
If your math or computer science classes have you stressed, don’t worry — CEMC Courseware has your back. It was developed by Waterloo experts and offers interactive lessons, quizzes with instant feedback, practice problems, and enrichment challenges. It covers everything from grade 7 to grade 12 math and computer science topics like calculus, vectors, and Python programming.
Career and Professional Development:
Finding your footing in the job world can feel overwhelming. That’s where the Centre for Career Development (CCD) steps in. Based out of the William M. Tatham Centre, CCD is UW’s central resource for career exploration, career planning, and job readiness. They offer personalized one-on-one advising and drop-in sessions to help you sharpen your résumé, polish your cover letter, prepare for interviews, and explore your career goals. CCD regularly hosts free workshops and events that cover everything from professional headshots to skills identification.
Health and Wellness:
Taking care of your mental health is just as important as acing your next exam. Campus Wellness at UW provides free counselling services for all students, including those on co-op terms. These confidential sessions help students manage anxiety, depression, stress management, and more. Beyond counselling, Campus Wellness offers mental wellness workshops and group programs focusing on building resilience, mindfulness, and coping skills. Peer support initiatives allow students to connect with trained peers who can offer understanding and guidance from a student’s perspective. Other Campus Wellness resources include online self-help tools and crisis support contacts to ensure you have help whenever you need it.
Technological and Digital Tools:
As a UW student, you have access to a suite of essential digital tools at no cost! Student IT Services provides Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams, ensuring you have the software you need for assignments, presentations, and group projects. Additionally, UW offers LinkedIn Learning, an extensive online platform with thousands of video courses on software skills, professional development, and many more to count. UW students also have access to tech support through the IT Service Desk, where IT staff can get help with everything from software issues to device troubleshooting.
International Student Support:
Starting university in a new country can be daunting, but the International Experience team at UW is here to make the international transition as smooth as possible. They provide a broad range of services tailored to international students, including guidance on immigration, study permits, and work authorization to ensure your legal status is clear and maintained throughout your studies. Beyond paperwork, they organize social and cultural events designed to help international students feel at home on campus. The team also offers workshops on adapting to Canadian academic culture, managing homesickness, and connecting with local resources. Whether you have questions about Canadian banking, healthcare, or finding a community, the International Experience is a trusted resource to help you navigate campus life confidently.
Community and Campus Life:
Finding a sense of belonging on campus is key to a successful university experience, and the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA) makes that easy with its vibrant ecosystem of over 200 student clubs and organizations. These clubs span a wide array of interests — from cultural groups celebrating diverse backgrounds and academic societies connected to your field of study to social clubs for hobbies like anime, K-pop, dance, debate, coding, and more.
Joining a club isn’t just about having fun — it’s a chance to build lifelong friendships, develop leadership skills, and connect with like-minded peers. Many clubs organize workshops, socials, volunteer events, and even competitions, helping you expand your network and explore new passions outside the classroom. Whether you’re a gamer seeking guilds for esports, an artist wanting to collaborate, or a volunteer eager to make an impact, there’s a community for you. If you can’t find a club that matches your unique passion, WUSA encourages you and provides you with the resources to start your own club. WUSA provides support to help you start and manage your group — from securing meeting spaces and accessing funding opportunities to other helpful resources. So, whether it’s a niche interest like a crochet and true crime podcast club or a fresh idea that hasn’t hit campus yet, UW’s campus culture is built to empower students to create and lead.