From Waterloo to Switzerland: Keiara Raitt Signs with ZSC Lions Frauen

After completing a bachelor of applied sciences in architectural engineering and a master of business, entrepreneurship, and technology while playing on the Warriors women’s hockey team for five seasons, UW alum Keiara Raitt signed with the Swiss ZSC Lions Frauen on August 3.

“I’m super excited to have signed with the ZSC Lions. They have an incredible club and the opportunity is something I’ve been working towards for a long time,” Raitt said. Based in Zürich, Switzerland, the ZSC Lions Frauen is a professional women’s hockey team that competes in the PostFinance Women’s League. The team finished in fifth place in the 2025-26 regular season after losing in a pre-playoff series against the HC Fribourg-Gottéron Ladies. The Lions were most recently league champions in the 2023-24 season, capping a 3-year run of championships. They are the most successful team in the league with 12 titles since the foundation of the league in 1986.

Before signing with the ZSC Lions Frauen, Raitt played forward for UW’s women’s hockey team. She competed in over 100 games from the 2020-21 to 2025-26 OUA seasons. Throughout those six years, Raitt scored a total of 46 goals, with 11 goals coming in the 2025-26 regular season.

The love Raitt has for hitting the ice and competing for championships led her to recognize the importance of the work that happens behind the scenes in training. “My time with the Warriors shaped me in every way. I grew as a player and a coach, but more importantly as a person. The program challenged me to be resilient, accountable, and to hold myself to a high standard every day,” she explained.

Reflecting on the friendships she made through team building and shared experiences, Raitt looks back at her Warrior community with appreciation. “I was fortunate to learn from amazing coaches, teammates, and support staff who invested in me and helped me become the player I am today,” Raitt said.

During her time as a Warrior, Raitt played in 3 USports championships, earning a bronze medal in 2025. In her final year, the Warriors lost in the quarterfinal to Guelph and then placed 6th at the USports championship. Despite the team’s postseason elimination, Raitt expressed her gratitude for her time spent as a Warrior. “When I look back on my six years at Waterloo, I’ll remember much more than the wins and championships. I’ll remember the people, the relationships, and the lessons that made the experience so great,” Raitt shared.

Raitt now looks ahead to her opportunity in Switzerland, bringing the skills she gained as a Warrior with her to the ZSC Lions Frauen. “I’m incredibly grateful for everything Waterloo gave me, and I’m excited to represent both the Warriors and Canada as I begin this next chapter in Zurich,” she noted.

You can relive the 2025 national championship run through Imprint’s documentary.