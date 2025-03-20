Funeral held for MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge

  • Banner for "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" film. Features three characters on the left with serious expressions. Release date "March 22" and "Princess Cinemas" are on the right side in bold red and white text.

A funeral was held today to honour the MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge. There was a guestbook, lights, and photos of the bridge on display.

A symbolic “funeral” was held today, March 20, for the MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge. The bridge was closed on Oct. 25, 2024 and later demolished as part of the construction of the new Math 4 building. The opening date is expected to be late 2026 or early 2027. 

“I have known this bridge for almost a tenth of a decade. It was the best bridge connecting MC and DC in the whole world,” commented one Reddit user, u/Wonderful-Leave-6470. “The bereavement will leave a temporary scar in my heart. That bridge was like a son to me.”

Many students used the bridge to avoid going outdoors on cold winter days.

An open spiral notebook rests on the table, filled with handwritten notes and a red heart drawing divided in two. Nearby, two black pens lie beside a folded piece of paper—perhaps remnants of reflection from crossing life's MC-DC bridge.

A small notepad rests on a table with "Write a message for the MC-DC bridge" inscribed on the top page. A single pink flower and gentle string lights accompany it, alongside a sticker depicting a group of people, adding warmth to the heartfelt scene.

