Funeral held for MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge
| March 20, 2025
A symbolic “funeral” was held today, March 20, for the MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge. The bridge was closed on Oct. 25, 2024 and later demolished as part of the construction of the new Math 4 building. The opening date is expected to be late 2026 or early 2027.
“I have known this bridge for almost a tenth of a decade. It was the best bridge connecting MC and DC in the whole world,” commented one Reddit user, u/Wonderful-Leave-6470. “The bereavement will leave a temporary scar in my heart. That bridge was like a son to me.”
Many students used the bridge to avoid going outdoors on cold winter days.
