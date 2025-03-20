Funeral held for MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge

A symbolic “funeral” was held today, March 20, for the MC-DC (and MC-M3) bridge. The bridge was closed on Oct. 25, 2024 and later demolished as part of the construction of the new Math 4 building. The opening date is expected to be late 2026 or early 2027.

“I have known this bridge for almost a tenth of a decade. It was the best bridge connecting MC and DC in the whole world,” commented one Reddit user, u/Wonderful-Leave-6470. “The bereavement will leave a temporary scar in my heart. That bridge was like a son to me.”

Many students used the bridge to avoid going outdoors on cold winter days.