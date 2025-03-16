  • A banner featuring red lips with the text "A St. Paddy's Weekend Special" in green, "March 14" in red, "Princess Cinemas," and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in dripping green font on a dark background.

Gallery: Despite injunction order, partiers fill Waterloo streets for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

Imprint Staff

| March 16, 2025

Despite the injunction order obtained by the city of Waterloo, attendees gathered in uptown Waterloo to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 15. (Photo credit: Andrew Yang)

