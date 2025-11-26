Game-changing donation to Warriors men’s hockey lights up team

Blair McArthur, 1985 civil Engineering alum and former Warriors captain, has committed $500,000 to program activities and athletic financial awards, the largest gift to Athletics and Recreation that UW can date.

The gift is due in part to particular accomplishments from the men’s hockey team. For example, last season, goaltender Matt Onuska, a science student at UW, earned the title of U Sports goaltender of the year due to his impressive save percentage and goals-against average. His accomplishments allowed him to be recognized as Waterloo’s top two athletes for 2024/25 and received the Totzke Trophy.

Onuska was drawn to the UW team after a standout junior and OHL career including one game as a backup goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Onuska worried about succeeding in sport and school but remained optimistic, “We work as hard as we can at the rink, then we bring that team energy to school and other things.”

To rally additional support McArthur is designating $460, 000 of his gift to match contributions of $500 or more to selected program funds and athletic financial awards. Roly Webster, Director of Athletics and Recreation, expressed his deep gratitude for McArthur’s “landmark investment in the men’s hockey program.” He expressed the importance this program is having and the determination the team has as a whole.