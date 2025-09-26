Gender-affirming care added to WUSA health coverage

WUSA has expanded its student health and dental plan to include gender-affirming care through Studentcare/Alumo. The change was voted for by students in the 2024 Annual Members Meeting and implemented at the start of fall 2025.

Up to $10,000 coverage is available per year for medical costs, and up to $5,000 per procedure. According to a report published by WUSA, the maximum lifetime coverage is $50,000.

The plan is designed to complement coverage already provided by the provincial health insurance under OHIP. Procedures eligible for coverage under Alumo are not covered by the province and include chest contouring/chest masculinization, facial feminization, tracheal shaving, laser/electrolysis hair removal, vaginal dilators, and vocal surgery. Alumo will also cover surgery revisions as long as documentation is submitted that shows OHIP, or another insurance provider, did not pay.

Alumo will also cover up to $1,000 for transportation and accommodation, if required, related to the procedures with a 50 per cent co-pay.

According to WUSA’s Instagramn page, this will also cover up to $300 a year in legal assistance related to gender affirmation, including name and gender marker changes.