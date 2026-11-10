Get to know UW’s Longhouse Labs

Longhouse Labs (LLabs) is an Indigenous-led studio and gallery at UW that supports Indigenous artists and makers. The space hosts exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, and other community activities throughout the year, in addition to a residency program for Indigenous artists.

The residency program is a key cornerstone of the space. Three artists can undertake residencies lasting up to a year, during which they have ongoing access to studio space as program fellows. Throughout their residencies, they develop a new body of work that is eventually presented in a solo exhibition at the LLabs gallery.

The program emphasizes collaboration between artists and the people supporting their work. Rather than simply providing a place to create, Longhouse Labs works with fellows throughout the process of developing and presenting their art. Alex Jacobs-Blum, manager of the lab, supports the artists who participate in the program by helping them access university facilities and develop their artistry. Jacobs-Blum also connects fellows with facilities through the university’s fine arts department and works with them to understand the ideas behind their work. “I get to be kind of a curator as well, where I get to spend time with the artists and learn the intent behind the creation, the materialities and the themes that they’re working with to build their solo exhibition,” Jacobs-Blum said.

Logan MacDonald, director of LLabs, said the program also helps artists experiment with materials and techniques beyond their existing skills. An artist who primarily works with ceramics, for example, might want to explore sculpture or printmaking. The lab helps connect fellows with the facilities and provide the support needed to try new approaches. Students can also contribute their skills to these projects. When a fellow wants to learn a technique but lacks experience with it, the team can connect them with a student who has relevant knowledge and can guide them through the process. “If we had a fellow who said, ‘I really want to learn something, but I don’t have experience,’ we would try to find a student who did have experience to shadow them through it,” MacDonald shared. These opportunities are paid, giving students a chance to apply their skills while learning alongside practicing artists. The arrangement also allows fellows to explore unfamiliar techniques with support from people who have experience.

Jacobs-Blum said financial support is another important part of the fellowship. Artists often need to balance creating new work with earning enough money to cover their living expenses. Some residency programs provide a stipend or honorarium only at the end, meaning artists must manage the costs of participating throughout the residency. “Oftentimes, artists have to balance making money for bills and creating new artwork, [so] labs really [are] such a generative space for that,” Jacobs-Blum mentioned.

The program also aims to address what MacDonald described as a gap in post-secondary education. “I don’t think there’s a lack of Indigenous creative leaders in Canada. I think that Canadian art currently is Indigenous art. If you look at the landscape of who the most significant cultural producers and artists exhibiting from Canada [are], it really feels as though Indigenous artists are some of the most well-recognized contributors in those spaces. But within post-secondary education, there’s not a ton of Indigenous leadership. There’s not a lot of Indigenous faculty,” MacDonald explained.

Through its fellowship program, LLabs aims to help address this gap by giving Indigenous artists experience within a university environment. Fellows develop new work, interact with students, and demonstrate their creative leadership. Moreover, MacDonald said the fellowship could strengthen an artist’s application for a faculty position, including at institutions that consider relevant professional experience alongside formal academic qualifications. “We’re trying to address that relative experience credential by creating this opportunity within post-secondary education,” he specified.

The experience can also support artists who want to continue their careers outside teaching. By developing a substantial body of work and gaining experience in an academic setting, fellows can build professional opportunities and increase their visibility. MacDonald said he hopes the program will be a springboard for artists’ careers, whether they pursue teaching or continue developing their practices independently.

Jacobs-Blum has experienced this continued support herself. Before becoming manager of Longhouse Labs, she participated in the program as a fellow. Her transition into the management role has allowed her to continue creating work and using the facilities while supporting other artists. “The continued uplifting of my practice really means a lot to me,” Jacobs-Blum said. “It gives me the capacity to continue creating and using the facilities in the way that I [did] when I was a fellow.” She also highlighted Courtney Skye, who has continued developing work created during her fellowship through a subsequent residency at Daphne, an Indigenous-led organization and gallery in Montreal. For Jacobs-Blum, Skye’s experience demonstrates how a residency can support artistic development beyond its original timeframe. “It’s a catalyst to continue that work,” she said.

Outside of the residency program, MacDonald said LLabs’ programming changes depending on which artists are involved, what exhibitions are taking place and which activities the space can support. The lab also welcomes Indigenous artists and creative practitioners who want to organize activities in collaboration with university colleagues. This allows the space to respond to events and initiatives taking place across campus while creating opportunities for the wider community to participate.

One recent example was a workshop held ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, led by Talina Atfield, a UW professor. Participants made orange T-shirt pins, and Jacobs-Blum said the activity attracted many attendees. The workshop reflected the labs’ broader approach to community programming: supporting artists and facilitators who want to bring activities into the space while creating opportunities for people to participate in Indigenous art and creative practices.

Students and community members can also visit the current exhibition, Entewehiá tsi niionkwa’shatstenhserò / We will remember our strength, by Kahionwinehshon Phillips. The exhibition opened Sept. 16 and is scheduled to run until Dec. 10. This exhibition celebrates Haudenosaunee motherhood and recognizes the strength of Onkwehón women, including daughters, aunties, mothers, and grandmothers, as well as Mother Earth.

MacDonald encouraged students to visit the gallery and attend its programming, emphasizing that the space is not limited to people studying fine arts. “It’s open to the public. It’s not just for fine arts students,” he said. Visitors can follow Longhouse Labs on social media or contact the team by email to learn about upcoming activities and arrange visits. The gallery is located in East Campus Hall at 263 Phillip St. and is open Thursday to Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., or by appointment.