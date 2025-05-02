Getting active in Waterloo: Community resources to get moving

With summer weather finally on the horizon, there’s no doubt many of us are eager to begin or continue our recreational and fitness activities. At UW and all around the region, there are countless resources and ways to develop or maintain an active lifestyle. Whether you skateboard, run, swim, or anything in between, we’ve compiled some key locations and ways to get active this coming spring.

Physical Activities Complex (PAC)

Located at the heart of UW campus, PAC is likely one of the most well-known fitness resources on campus. Featuring plenty of cardio equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, ellipticals, air bikes, stair climbers, and even a ladder climber, you’re bound to find an enjoyable way to get your heart pumping. For those of you seeking to develop basic strength for injury prevention or anyone looking to build some serious muscle, PAC boasts an entire first floor of dumbbells, plates, strength machines, and a lifting platform equipped with racks. The second floor of PAC contains most of the cardio equipment, but you’ll also find strength machines and a dumbbell section. Not to be overlooked, PAC also has a 6-lane, 25-yard pool and a rock climbing wall. There are also many group fitness and instructional programs and with classes from boxing to ballet, you’re sure to find the class for you. If you’re starting a new fitness journey or just looking for added guidance, PAC also offers personal training with certified student trainers.

Warrior Zone in the PAC

Although part of the PAC, the Warrior Zone is often overlooked and deserves greater recognition. After climbing up to the second floor of PAC, you can go up the third floor that overlooks the main PAC gym. Around 10 air bikes overlook the gym below, meaning you can often watch basketball or volleyball games as you get your cardio in. The Warrior Zone tends to be less occupied than the main PAC gym, making it a great space to do a HIIT workout or complete your post-workout cooldown. There’s also a turf field with sleds, where you can do sled pushes, as well as battle ropes to really get those arms working. You’ll also find pull-up bars, skipping ropes, yoga balls, foam rollers, and kettlebells to integrate into your workout.

Columbia Icefield (CIF)

With a fully-equipped gym including treadmills, ellipticals, rowing machine and squat racks, the CIF gym is smaller than PAC, but offers another great way to get active this spring. The highlight of CIF is the Olympic-sized ice arena, where recreational skating and learn-to-skate lessons also take place. Although the summer heat outdoors would be enough to melt ice, the indoor CIF arena remains open during spring term, so lace up your skates and get ready to cool off while getting your workout in.

Waterloo Park

Just a five-minute walk away from South Campus Hall, Waterloo Park offers an escape from campus life and a chance to unwind from academics and co-op searches. With the newly renovated Silver Lake and a boardwalk circling the lake, there’s plenty of sights to see. Waterloo Park also has a skate park and the smooth pavement along many trails is perfect for rollerblading and cycling.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (WMRC)

Nestled next to Waterloo Park, the WMRC has an indoor track and an 8-lane, 22-metre pool. The indoor track is often open for free public use during the summer months, so check out the track schedule on the WMRC Track calendar. You can sign up for lane swims or water fitness drop-in classes on the WMRC Swimming calendar.

Moses Springer Park and Pool

If you’re looking for the perfect smaller-sized park for a picnic, Moses Springer Park is a great choice. There’s also a green field often used for frisbee or volleyball games. Moses Springer also has an 8-lane, 50-metre (Olympic length) outdoor pool. Swimming outdoors, with the sun setting as you dolphin kick, is bound to be one of the highlights of your summer. Keep an eye on the Moses Springer page for the outdoor pool opening date and to register in drop-in swims or buy a season pass.

Forwell Trail

With deer, mallards, and herons being regularly sighted at the Forwell trail, it’s an ideal trail to go for a run with friends, cycle, skateboard, and even rollerblade. The trail is approximately 3.2 kilometres in length, has a 77 metre elevation gain, and takes approximately 50 minutes to complete on foot (out and back). Note that the trail does have some significant hills, so move with caution if you’re on wheels and get ready to sweat if you’re on foot! The large majority of the trail is shaded and paved. There are no water bottle refill stations on the trail, so be sure to fill your water bottle beforehand. The Forwell trail tends to be quieter than Waterloo Park, offering a nature escape in the city and a chance for mindfulness and self-reflection.

St. David Track

Seeking a workout session that brings back the nostalgia of high school? St. David Catholic Secondary School is located on High Street and has a synthetic rubber track and football field. Whether you come alone for a track workout or bring friends to play soccer, football, or frisbee on the turf, you’re sure to enjoy your time.

This summer, whether you choose to rollerblade, bike, skateboard, or walk, there’s countless ways to get active this summer and many locations to get moving. If you prefer the typical gym experience, PAC and CIF are sure to meet your needs. If you’re ready to get active outdoors this summer, consider visiting a park or trail and getting a well-deserved break from the hustle of city life.