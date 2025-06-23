Glow Centre hosts UW’s first Queer Life Fair

UW’s first ever Queer Life Fair spotlights a spectrum of inclusive organizations and services to celebrate Pride Month as part of its new Glow Initiative.

Last week on Tuesday, June 17, the Glow Centre, UW’s club for LGBTQIA+ students, hosted the Queer Life Fair, the first of its kind in UW history. The fair included tarot reading, prize games, and free donuts, while featuring on-campus services and local KW organizations dedicated to supporting queer students.

Isaac John Ocampo, a student coordinator at Glow, stated that the idea for the fair came from previous event collaborations with other clubs, like the butterfly conservatory trip co-hosted with the Off-Campus Community (OCC) and the succulent workshop co-hosted with the International and Canadian Student Network (ICSN). “We realized that because of history, because of colonialism and oppression…a lot of communication between communities, specifically queer communities, whether on campus or off campus, are very siloed…a lot of organizations are missing out on each other’s events or other initiatives,” they stated.

The Queer Life Fair is the first flagship event of the Glow Together Initiative, an endeavour focused on bridging the aforementioned gaps among the queer community. The coordinators started out by inviting on-campus equity-based services to the fair, which “really ramped up when [they] went to Family Pride and tri-Pride,” said Riley, another student coordinator at Glow, referring to the local KW community pride events held every year. “There were people who we never knew existed.” While the coordinators were inviting external organizations to the Queer Life Fair, they also discovered that many people working at said organizations were former members of the Glow Centre. “We realized that Glow is in a position where we can be a social amplifier…if we try to, we are able to break down those barriers and break down that silo model to create that cohesive community.”

Even with the ultimate goal of wanting to amplify the voices of the queer community, Ocampo clarified that the initiative itself does not have a mandate. “I think we just collectively agreed we shouldn’t have one, mainly because sharing that spotlight and celebrating each other is something we should do, every single day of every single month of every single year. If anything, what I hope comes from this is that it spurs more initiatives and events that are related to Glow Together, or [even] completely different that break the mold.”

The Glow Centre is also hosting a trip to the Toronto Pride March this coming Sunday, June 29, with transportation provided. You can find out more and sign up here.

Below are some of the organizations who were at the fair and what they do. For more information on the Glow Centre, you can find them on Instagram (@uwglow) and via their website here.

KW Queer Birders

For the outdoorsy types who are looking for fellow queer and trans people to go birdwatching! Originally created to provide a welcoming space for local queer people to connect outdoors, this volunteer-run group runs biweekly birding trips throughout the year, with carpooling available for most trips to designated meetup locations. This group is open to everyone regardless of experience level in birding. Those interested in joining can request to be added to their private Facebook group. More information can be found here.

Out of the Box Counselling & Collaborations

Located in Kitchener, Out of the Box offers neurodivergence and queer-affirming therapy in addition to workshops and consulting services. They prioritize serving LGBTQIA+, Two-Spirit, Black, Indigenous, and racialized community members, and base their therapy practices in inclusive, anti-oppressive frameworks. Virtual and in-person counselling is available in addition to sliding scale payment options. More information can be found on their website here.

Rainbow Coalition of Waterloo Region

A non-profit organization founded in 2011, the Rainbow Coalition works to bring together groups focused on uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community, fostering inclusive spaces for networking and collaboration, and empowering grassroots organizers and service providers for the local KW queer community. They also host events such as the Rainbow Film Club, which will host a screening the first Monday of every month at the Princess Original Cinema starting July. This month’s film, Rosie, will be shown this Thursday, June 26, at the Princess Twin Cinema. UW students and faculty have free admission if they register here. Members of the public may attend but must purchase tickets through Princess Cinemas. Those interested in other events or volunteering with the Rainbow Coalition can email the group via hello@rainbowcoalitionwr.ca

Student Art Innovation Lab (SAIL)

The Student Art Innovation Lab (SAIL) is an initiative connected to UW’s fine arts department that hosts art workshops every summer for community members both on and off-campus. Funded by UW and the Arts Endowment Fund, students and new grads from the fine arts department are brought onboard to participate in departmental outreach and bring KW residents together to make art. For more information, visit their Instagram (@student_art_innovation_lab).

Sexual Violence Prevention and Response Office (SVPRO):

The SVPRO provides students with support, guidance, and resources for those impacted by sexual violence, including those who have experienced sexual violence and their supporters. The office provides a space for confidential disclosure, helps students connect with off-campus services or provide referrals, and coordinates with departments to provide students and staff with accommodations if necessary. See their website here for more information.