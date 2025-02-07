  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

GRT bus wrap showcases strength in diversity for Black History Month

Arsema Teka

| February 7, 2025

A GRT bus showcasing Vanessa Nkansah-Okoree's artwork will travel Waterloo Region in February for Black History Month. (Photo Credit: Region of Waterloo)

February marks the start of Black History Month, a time to reflect, honour, and celebrate the contributions of Black communities. This year, Waterloo Region is taking that celebration to the streets with a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus, wrapped with striking artwork reflecting the power of unity in diversity. 

The artist behind this piece is Wilfrid Laurier University student Vanessa Nkansah-Okoree. Her work was unveiled at the Canadian Caribbean Association of Waterloo Region’s (CCAWR) Black History Month launch event at UW’s Federation Hall. 

 “Diversity within the Black community is often overlooked, and my goal is to highlight the richness of that diversity, showcasing how we are united in our experiences but unique in our identities,” Nkansah-Okoree said. 

Nkansah-Okoree’s piece challenges the one-dimensional portrayals of Black individuals that persist in mainstream narratives. Instead, she paints a picture of a community that is multifaceted and resilient. “By embracing our differences and recognizing the importance of diverse representation, we can create a more inclusive, empowered community,” she added. 

Nkansah-Okoree is the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants, and she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in health sciences, with a focus on health equity for the Black community. Through both her studies and her art, she is working to amplify Black voices and stories in meaningful ways. 

Share this story

  • Campus News

    Presidential candidates go head-to-head in the 2025 Imprint General Election Debate

    Humreet Sandhu

    | February 7, 2025

  • Campus News

    Vice presidential candidates face off in the 2025 Imprint General Election Debate

    Humreet Sandhu

    | February 7, 2025

  • Arts & Life

    GRT bus wrap showcases strength in diversity for Black History Month

    Arsema Teka

    | February 7, 2025