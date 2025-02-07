GRT bus wrap showcases strength in diversity for Black History Month

February marks the start of Black History Month, a time to reflect, honour, and celebrate the contributions of Black communities. This year, Waterloo Region is taking that celebration to the streets with a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus, wrapped with striking artwork reflecting the power of unity in diversity.

The artist behind this piece is Wilfrid Laurier University student Vanessa Nkansah-Okoree. Her work was unveiled at the Canadian Caribbean Association of Waterloo Region’s (CCAWR) Black History Month launch event at UW’s Federation Hall.

“Diversity within the Black community is often overlooked, and my goal is to highlight the richness of that diversity, showcasing how we are united in our experiences but unique in our identities,” Nkansah-Okoree said.

Nkansah-Okoree’s piece challenges the one-dimensional portrayals of Black individuals that persist in mainstream narratives. Instead, she paints a picture of a community that is multifaceted and resilient. “By embracing our differences and recognizing the importance of diverse representation, we can create a more inclusive, empowered community,” she added.

Nkansah-Okoree is the daughter of Ghanaian immigrants, and she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in health sciences, with a focus on health equity for the Black community. Through both her studies and her art, she is working to amplify Black voices and stories in meaningful ways.