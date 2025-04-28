GRT customers invited to share feedback

Grand River Transit (GRT) invites customers in Waterloo Region to join a new program, the Transit Customer Panel, that aims to boost rider voices and shape the future of public transit. This helps regional staff connect directly with users, like bus, train, and MobilityPLUS riders.

Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo, says this initiative plans for the future, focusing on listening to daily transit users. “In order to meet the needs of our customers and plan for the future, we need to hear from the people who use the services,” Redman said. The panel lets customers share feedback, which can directly impact service improvements.

Panel participants will represent the diverse ridership of GRT. They will also get online surveys that match their transit use. As a thank you, participants will receive a $20 GRT gift card for every survey they complete. These gift cards can be used to buy fare products or GRT merchandise at customer service centres.

To join the panel, you need to fill out a quick survey that asks about your transit habits, which can found here. If chosen, members will receive emails with survey opportunities from time to time. Not every participant will take every survey. People who use MobilityPLUS or regular bus services can share their feedback.

Joining is optional. Panel members can leave at their convenience. To stay active, participants should complete all surveys on time. They can miss only one survey each year. If a participant misses more than one, they may affect their panel status. GRT cares about accessibility. You can request alternate survey formats. Email the customer experience team or call 519-585-7597, extension 7347.

This panel initiative adds to GRT’s ongoing efforts to engage with customers. For more information, visit grt.ca/panel. You can learn more and sign up there.