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GRT strike avoided, buses will continue to run Friday

Veronica Reiner

| April 30, 2026

The Region of Waterloo and Unifor Local 4304, who represents about 850 Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, have reached a tentative agreement. Transit services will continue as usual, pending ratification by union members on Sunday, May 3.

The region announced this in a press release on Thursday, April 30.

GRT members remain in a legal position to strike. According to the GRT, further updates will be provided after the vote.

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