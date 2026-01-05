GRT transit cuts raise frustration among students and advocates

Waterloo Region’s decision to reduce service frequency on several Grand River Transit (GRT) routes has drawn criticism from UW community members and transit advocates, who warn the cuts will significantly affect students, workers, and families who rely on public transit.

In mid December, the regional council voted to reduce service on Routes 9, 13, 19, and 30 to 30-minute frequencies as part of the 2026 budget. The decision passed, despite pushback from residents and a proposed compromise that would have limited reductions to every 20 minutes.

Matt West, a UW staff member and frequent transit user, called the decision “an absolute shame,” saying he was deeply disappointed by council’s choice to move forward with the cuts.

“I truly do not think they realize how much of an impact this will make,” West said. “I have a feeling they might regret this decision when the general public realizes the change in full effect.”

West, who regularly uses Route 19, raised concerns about how the service reduction will be implemented, particularly the split between the 19A and 19B branches. He questioned whether riders heading to and from St. Jacobs will now be limited to hourly service, and how market-day service will be affected.

“If buses are already experiencing no-shows now, what happens when service is even less frequent?” he said. “Are we supposed to plan an hour ahead just to make sure we arrive on time? Most people don’t have that luxury.”

West also warned that reduced frequency could lead to overcrowding during peak hours, especially along University Avenue and Hazel Street. He predicts buses will fill up quickly, resulting in riders being passed by or denied entry.

“For students, that could mean being late to class through no fault of their own,” he said. “For workers and families, it could mean cutting back hours or rearranging childcare just to make the schedule work.”

Rodney Chan, a UW planning student and transit advocate, echoed similar concerns, calling the cuts “shortsighted” and contradictory to council’s previous commitments.

“Council voted in favour of GRT’s business plan not long ago, which promised a frequent transit network,” Chan said. “This feels like we’re going backwards.”

Chan emphasized the physical and emotional toll the cuts will place on riders, especially during winter months.

“People will have to wait longer in the snow, cold, wind, and rain,” he said. “When there’s a no-show bus, riders will now have to wait an hour. That’s unacceptable and a slap in the face to students, families, and workers along these routes.”

Despite the outcome, Chan noted that public engagement during council deliberations demonstrated strong support for transit. More than a dozen residents spoke against the cuts, and council ultimately reached an 8–8 tie vote before Regional Chair Karen Redman voted against the compromise motion.

Regional councillors who voted against the GRT cuts include Woolwich mayor Sandy Shantz, Pam Wolf (Cambridge), Matt Rodrigues (Kitchener), Joe Gowing (Kitchener), Jim Erb (Waterloo), Waterloo mayor Dorothy McCabe, Colleen James (Kitchener), and Chantal Huinink (Waterloo). In addition to Chair Redman, those in favour were North Dumfries mayor Sue Foxton, Wilmot mayor Natasha Salonen, Mike Harris (Kitchener), Cambridge mayor Jan Liggett, Doug Craig (Cambridge), and Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Chan believes the final decision highlights the importance of student involvement in local politics, particularly with a municipal election approaching in October 2026.

“Students are a huge part of this region,” he said. “There are thousands of student voters, and students can organize, campaign, and demand better. This is an opportunity to ask candidates if they will commit to restoring service on Routes 9, 13, 19, and 30.”

West agreed, encouraging riders to make their voices heard.

“If there’s enough outcry, they will listen and reverse course,” he said. “There is power in many voices. It is never too late.”