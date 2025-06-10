GRT Transit fares set to increase on July 1

Starting July 1, a number of price changes are anticipated to affect riders of Grand River Transit (GRT).

Fares for single-rides are set to increase to $4 (previously $3.75), and monthly passes will increase to $104 (previously $96).

Effective September 1, fees for U-passes—eligible for full-time UW, Laurier, and Conestoga College students—will also increase from $118.97 to $124.91.

This marks the third consecutive year that GRT fare prices have risen, a pattern starting in 2022, amidst the end of COVID-19 lockdowns.

While some fees are increasing this year, GRT is set to decrease prices for the EasyGO fare card from $5 to $4, while maintaining a $3 cost when purchasing single-ride fares digitally. The Region of Waterloo has said this aims to “encourage customers to transition away from cash and use the discount available using stored value,” the statement on their website reads.

GRT is also decreasing prices for single-ride fares and monthly passes for riders within the Affordable Transit Program. For EasyGo single-ride fares the price will decrease from $1.50 to $1.35, and for monthly passes the price will decrease from $48 to $47.

“The fare change helps to offset the rising cost of transit and increases discounts for those living with low income,” the statement reads.

Information about eligibility for the Affordable Transit Program is available on GRT’s website. Full-time college or university students are not eligible to apply.