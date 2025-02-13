Have a Heart Day — what it means and how you can be a part of it
| February 13, 2025
The Office of Indigenous Relations, University of Waterloo School of Architecture in Cambridge, and Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Centre (SOAHAC) will be hosting a social this evening on Feb. 13th to observe Have a Heart Day as part of a larger movement run by the First Nations Child and family services of Canada.
Have a Heart Day was created by the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada to encourage us to remember those kids who are growing up far from their homes, and who cannot access a proper school and adequate health services. It has been celebrated annually on Feb. 14th since 2012.
Those interested in the event can still sign up here.
For those who cannot make it, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society suggest alternative ways to celebrate Have a Heart Day.
- Send a Valentine’s Day card or letter supporting Have a Heart Day to the Prime Minister and your Member of Parliament.
- Spread the word and post photos of your Have a Heart Day letter, cookies, snow bear, or whatever else to celebrate on social media.
- Explore the Have a Heart Day website for more ideas and Have a Heart Day resources.
- Listen to Senator Kim Pate’s 2020 Have a Heart Day statement in which she commends the children and emphasizes the importance of their cause.