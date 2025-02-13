  • House Ad: A graphic urging you to follow us on social media! Featuring TikTok and Instagram handles, "@uwimprint" and "@uwimprintfiles," set against a blue background with abstract shapes in orange, green, mustard, and white.

Have a Heart Day — what it means and how you can be a part of it

Christiano Choo

| February 13, 2025

The Office of Indigenous Relations, University of Waterloo School of Architecture in Cambridge, and Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Centre (SOAHAC) will be hosting a social this evening on Feb. 13th to observe Have a Heart Day as part of a larger movement run by the First Nations Child and family services of Canada.

Have a Heart Day was created by the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada to encourage us to remember those kids who are growing up far from their homes, and who cannot access a proper school and adequate health services. It has been celebrated annually on Feb. 14th since 2012.

Those interested in the event can still sign up here.

For those who cannot make it, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society suggest alternative ways to celebrate Have a Heart Day.

  1. Send a Valentine’s Day card or letter supporting Have a Heart Day to the Prime Minister and your Member of Parliament.
  2. Spread the word and post photos of your Have a Heart Day letter, cookies, snow bear, or whatever else to celebrate on social media.
  3. Explore the Have a Heart Day website for more ideas and Have a Heart Day resources.
  4. Listen to Senator Kim Pate’s 2020 Have a Heart Day statement in which she commends the children and emphasizes the importance of their cause.

Share this story

  • Illustration with a magnifying glass spotlighting "Affordable Weekend Adventures" in Waterloo on a red background adorned with stars. The "Imprint" logo is positioned at the bottom right.

    Arts & Life

    Affordable weekend adventures in Waterloo

    Arsema Teka

    | February 13, 2025

  • Experience the spirit of "Have a Heart Day" through this abstract painting, featuring a bright red heart with a white outline. Surrounded by geometric shapes in shades of gray, blue, purple, and pink, it offers a stained glass appearance that invites you to be a part of what it means to appreciate art.

    Arts & Life

    Have a Heart Day — what it means and how you can be a part of it

    Christiano Choo

    | February 13, 2025

  • Blue graphic with "Science & Tech" written in large, bold letters on a white banner. Below the banner is the "Imprint" logo with the text "Your Stories, Your Voice". The background features darker blue abstract wave patterns, subtly highlighting themes of waste disposal and environmental impact.

    Science & Tech

    A look back at Climate Con 2025

    Jansher Saeed

    | February 13, 2025