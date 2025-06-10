Have an idea to enhance the UW student experience? Check out the Student Life Endowment Fund

Have you been walking around UW campus with a great idea to improve the student experience? Wishing you had a way to bring that vision to life with support and funding? If so, you’ll be interested in learning more about the Student Life Endowment Fund (SLEF). Regardless of whether you’re interested in developing a campus-wide event or developing a new initiative to support UW students, the SLEF accepts applications for funding towards meaningful student-led and student-inspired projects. This year, the SLEF will be offering up to $600,000 towards student projects.

What are some previous projects made possible by the SLEF?

The Fashion for Change Arcana showcase, Jam Network Student Concert, and UWVSA Lunar New Year Festival are all projects that have been made possible thanks to SLEF funding. Each of these events has enabled positive student engagement. Fashion for Change showcases fashion in the KW region’s largest student-run charity fashion shows and over the years has raised $125,000 for charity.

How can I apply for funding?

To apply for funding, you must be a full-time undergraduate student enrolled at UW. The project proposal must be a student-led project not linked to any specific department on campus. Applicants must agree to SLEF branding on the project and promotional materials. Some important considerations to keep in mind include broad student appeal, a unique need for funding in this project area, a clear and comprehensive outline of costs, and value for money (whether the proposed cost yields benefits in line with expenses incurred). For further details regarding application considerations, visit the SLEF Funding page here.