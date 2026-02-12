Hearty Bowl

February is one of the coldest months of the year, and what better way to stay warm than with a hearty meal? Each ingredient is meant to complement the others. The sweet and savoury combination of squash and sausage is enhanced by the caramelised onions and herbs, with an added crunch from the cashews. The heartiness of this dish is guaranteed to keep you warm as we approach the final hurrah of winter.

A large mixing bowl

Baking sheet

Parchment paper

A medium pot

Ingredients

2 cups of ground Italian sausage

1 cup of quinoa, rinsed

2 cups of water

2 cups of butternut squash, cubed

1 cup of yellow onions, sliced

3 cups of baby spinach

½ cup of salted cashews

1 tbsp of rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp of sage, finely chopped

2 tbsp of cooking oil

½ tsp of salt to sprinkle on the squash

½ tsp of salt for general seasoning

1 tsp of black ground pepper

Optional: ½ cup of dried cranberries for sweetness

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently massage the squash cubes with cooking oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake the squash for 30 minutes or until tender with golden edges. In a medium pot, combine the quinoa and water, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and let simmer for 15 minutes. Ensure most of the liquid has evaporated before taking it off the stove. Caramelise the onions, sage and rosemary for about 20-25 minutes, or until they are golden and softened. Then add the sausage and spinach, and cook until done. In a large mixing bowl, combine the onions, sausage, spinach, squash, cashews and quinoa. Optionally, you can also add cranberries for sweetness.

This recipe is perfect for meal preps and can be stored for up to a week in an airtight container. Enjoy and stay warm!