Heat and air quality warnings in effect this week

Environment Canada announced an air quality alert until tomorrow and heat warning until Thursday evening, July 17, for the Waterloo region.

On Sunday July 13, Environment Canada placed a large portion of southern Ontario under a heat warning. Wildfire smoke from northern Ontario and other parts of Canada have also prompted an air quality warning for the area.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, with high humidity lasting until Thursday night. Residents are recommended to keep windows closed, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activity during peak temperature times, while monitoring for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you see someone experiencing confusion, dizziness with skin hot to the touch, these may be signs of heat stroke and are a medical emergency.

Poor air quality can cause symptoms such as eye irritation, headaches, and respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat and coughing. High quality air filters in HVAC systems and air purifiers are recommended to help mitigate indoor air pollution. When going outdoors, high-quality respirators such as N95 or above are protective against fine air particles. Children, people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, and those with chronic illness are recommended to stay indoors when possible as wildfire smoke can elevate health risks.

For more information on the heat warning and to find designated cooling centres, readers can visit the Region of Waterloo’s extreme heat information page here. Air quality alerts can be found under Environment Canada’s page here.