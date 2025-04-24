Héline Chow: NDP candidate and UW alumnus ready to tackle the affordability crisis and healthcare coverage

Héline Chow, the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for the Waterloo riding, is a UW alumnus with a PhD in environmental engineering. Chow shared she pursued this field as she “[cares] deeply about climate change and solving the environmental issues of our day.” Given the lack of representation that environmental issues have, Chow decided to run to “use [her] voice to represent a part of society that doesn’t usually get represented in the House of Commons.”

As a renter in the Waterloo Region, Chow shared that the affordability crisis is at the top of the agenda. She explained how having roommates can offer a chance to save money, however starting a family becomes a significant issue in such cases. Chow acknowledges that additional challenges exist for students, such as the reality that many students are not able to make as much money, particularly during study terms, in contrast to working professionals in established careers. Adding on to the high cost of rent or owning a home, Chow mentioned the soaring grocery prices we’ve seen rise, while “grocery store corporations made $6 billion in 2023.” This, she notes, is another financial strain that significantly impacts the student population.

She also mentioned how at the provincial level, the lack of funding towards post-secondary education has led many institutions in Ontario to accept increasing numbers of international students, while failing to provide a meaningful student experience for said students.

Healthcare and access to a family doctor is another issue that Chow feels is important to address. She recalls how during her time at UW, access to a family doctor through Health Services was “nice and easy.” Once students graduate, however, many are left struggling to find a family doctor and having access to healthcare as needed. The prescription drug and dental coverage provided during university is also lost upon graduation until students can find employment that offers such healthcare benefits. Chow believes in a world where students “graduating out into a world with debt have [healthcare] covered for them. So they have the best chance to thrive after graduating.”

Another aspect of student healthcare Chow touched on is student mental health. She described how the current healthcare system means seeking therapy or medication becomes an out-of-pocket expense. Although UW does offer counselling coverage and free counselling sessions with Campus Wellness, Chow admits she would like to see these services become cost-free entirely for young people. Chow, given her own experiences as a student, is well-versed in student challenges and described how the move away from home, constant relocation due to co-op positions, and the newfound freedom and independence during university, while needing to tackle challenges “on your own for the first time is very hard.” She went on to outline how as students approach graduation, concerns regarding the next step in one’s career path become an added stressor on top of the pressure to maintain top grades and begin the job search. Chow concluded, “I would like to see mental healthcare free for all students and for everyone in Canada.”

Waterloo’s NDP candidate believes all eligible to vote should do so, mentioning, “[the] government works better when it actually represents what the people want.” Chow encourages all voters to “vote where your values lie, where your heart lies.” Regarding strategic voting, Chow mentioned how “with your vote, whether it’s for the winning party or not, you’ve sent [the] message [of what issues matter].” Given Waterloo’s large student population, there’s no doubt student voices make a lasting impact on the future of the region and country at large.

The 2025 Canadian federal election is just around the corner, with election day set for Monday, April 28.