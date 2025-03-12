Hope and climate change, imagining a sustainable future

“Where do you see yourself in five years? How about in ten years?” Usually these future planning questions are directed at people, particularly youth, who are expected to be thinking about a personal life plan. “Where do you see the country in five years?” This question may be politically focused, with constituents wanting to know what direction political figures are leading them. The intention of these questions is to learn the motivations of a person, and what they view the future to be. But imagine these questions were posed to the Earth directly — how would the Earth respond? As the Earth cannot express itself verbally, it’s up to the people to consider what the Earth’s interests and motivations may be. What does a sustainable future imagined by Earth look like, how do we listen to what the Earth is telling us and, while balancing human needs, get there?

To answer this question, citizens, scientists, policy makers, and others have been mobilizing to imagine these answers and work on their solutions. The environmental movement which supports this work began in the early 1900s, and gained more attention in the 1970s. The first Earth Day was celebrated in the US in April 1970, as a national demonstration used to raise awareness on environmental issues. For fifty-five years since the first Earth Day (and longer since the beginnings of the broader environmental movement), those involved have been envisioning transformational change and empowering others to act accordingly.

Looking at the history of environmental action and the increasing concern about climate change, another question is raised: “How do we continue acting on behalf of the Earth when achievements and setbacks are alternating, and how do we engage everyone in sustainable action for the planet?”

“As a researcher who’s concerned about the future of decent work, I examine how work has become more insecure for many.” said Dr. Nancy Worth, associate professor in the Department of Geography & Environmental Management. “For a more environmentally and economically sustainable future, we can consider what we buy: buying less, buying local, choosing businesses that treat their workers well, [we can] engage politically: learning about candidates at all levels of government, and voting for policies that align with our values, and [we can] find local ways of taking action: finding people who are already doing the work and joining in.” She recommends reading, Take Back the Economy: An Ethical Guide for Transforming Our Communities, a copy of which can be found in the Dana Porter library.

Community is central to imagining sustainable living, examining how the economy can be improved for humanity and the planet, and maintaining hope within climate action movements. As the effects of climate change are seen globally through the increase of various natural disasters and unexpected environmental events, participating in the climate movement can become overwhelming. Through connecting with community, each person can be supported and climate anxieties can be worked through together. It is through community that shared visions for sustainable futures are built.

The imagined sustainable future is one that is multidimensional, as sustainability will look different in different locations. On UW’s campus, sustainability action and climate resilience are seen through the Environmental Sustainability Report from the Sustainability Office, and through student organizations for sustainable futures.

“I feel that throughout the next generations will continue to be more and more sustainable and social culture will phase out what we use the most now, like nonrenewable energy. Sustainability is a cultural shift and a social thing rather than something that happens immediately through policy. Policy and law is important but humans have to want that it has to be a public thing for it to really shine through and be wanted.” shared Chloe Greer, a 4A ERS student and Sustainability Projects Assistant co-op student at the Sustainability Office.

“At the Sustainability Office we just started the Seed Library which is supposed to be an initiative to really help on campus food security. Giving people free and reliable resources towards seeds where they can plant whatever they want.” said Greer, “There is a barrier to who has the funds and ability to plant things, that’s why we do also have the food plots on campus. Those are free for people to sign up, trying to give people the ability to have produce that doesn’t come with a cost.”

This project from the Sustainability Office represents the intersection of food security and climate change, and is an example of community action towards building a sustainable future. Globally and locally production, consumption, and disposal of food has a large environmental impact. Through the Seed Library the Sustainability Office is hoping to foster an increasingly self-sufficient and resilient community. Campus food plots are located over by V1 residence and can be signed up for on a first come first serve basis, on the food garden pilot page of the Sustainability Office website.

To access the Seed Library follow along with the Free Store pop-ups that happen on campus. Seed donations of native wildflowers and grasses are accepted to support local biodiversity, as well as noninvasive fruit and vegetable seeds to support sustainable food cultivation.

This project is one way UW campus is imaging its sustainable future. By creating accessible resources and promoting community participation through connection to each other and nature we begin to see what a sustainable future for Earth could look like,

Now it’s your turn, close your eyes, take a deep breath and imagine. Ask yourself, “What sustainable future would I like to live in in the long term?” and equally important, “What actions will I take today to help reach that sustainable future for all of us?”