How to celebrate Canada Day in Waterloo region

Canada Day in the Waterloo region is looking to be an eventful day, with plenty of affordable and fun ways to celebrate. Let’s take a look at some events happening this 159th Canada Day.

July 1 Community Picnic

Drop by Waterloo Park, on the Hilltop Picnic Area between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a free and family-friendly community picnic and entertainment event, hosted by the city of Waterloo. There will be 10 live stage performances from local music artists all throughout the afternoon. Many food trucks will also be at the venue, with options ranging from BeaverTails to The Lord of the Tacos. Plenty of ‘giant games’ such as chess, tic-tac-toe, and cornhole will be available. Local caricature artist Aoe Girard will be offering free caricature drawings you can take home. An art market with over 20 local artists will be at the event, so keep an eye out for the chance to purchase some unique finds. A community fair featuring several local non-profits will be at the event to share ideas to get involved in the region. Finally, the night will wrap up with a drone show at 10 p.m. This event is weather dependent and will be cancelled if severe weather occurs, ensure you check the forecast. Full event details are available on the City of Waterloo’s July 1 Community Picnic page.

Canada Day in DTK

The city of Kitchener is also hosting a Canada Day celebration between noon and 11 p.m. at the Carl Zehr Square and King Street, between Water and Frederick. There will be several live performances with many singers, including: Christian Miles, Cheap Shirt, Sydney Jones, Glass Tiger, Steve Strongman, and more. Food trucks will be available at the event. The night wraps up with a pyrotechnic light show at 10:40 p.m. Full event details are available on the City of Kitchener’s Canada Day in DTK page.

Canada Day Comedy Special

If you’re down for some good laughs this Canada Day, visit The Rusty Nail Comedy Club at TWH Social in Kitchener for their Canada Day comedy special. The show starts at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. This show stars comedians Nitish Sakhuja and Gavin Coscarella, both Toronto comedians with CJ Bishop as a special guest. Tickets are $11.98 + HST and can be purchased on the event’s EventBrite page.

Canada Day at THEMUSEUM

To celebrate Canada’s 159th anniversary, THEMUSEUM in Kitchener will be unveiling two Indigenous exhibitions. Admission will be offered at a special reduced price of $9.99 per ticket. This event runs from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased on THEMUSEUM’s event page.