How to get involved at Waterloo

Starting university can feel like being dropped into a city where everyone else already knows where they’re going. You’re learning your schedule, figuring out where to get coffee between classes, and probably still getting lost on campus all while trying to make new friends. Luckily, you don’t have to wait for friendships to happen naturally. One of the easiest ways to meet people at UW is to get involved. Whether you want to join a club, play a sport, or simply show up to an event, there are plenty of ways to find your community outside of the classroom.

You don’t need to know exactly what you’re looking for right away. First year is the perfect time to try things out.

Start with clubs

If you’ve heard one thing about getting involved at Waterloo, it’s probably “join a club.” And there’s a reason for that. Waterloo has more than 200 student clubs, covering everything from food and politics to dance, gaming, culture and the environment. There are also sports clubs, faculty societies and other student communities, meaning you’re bound to find something that catches your attention.

Not sure what you’d actually enjoy? That’s okay. The best way to find out is to explore the clubs and societies fair at the beginning of the term. You might find yourself signing up for something you never would have considered in high school.

The best part? You don’t have to make a huge commitment immediately. Go to a meeting, attend an event, and see if you like the people and the atmosphere. If you don’t, there’s always another club to try.

Join intramurals

You don’t have to be a varsity athlete to play sports at Waterloo. Intramurals are open to students of different skill levels, including beginners. Whether you’re a longtime athlete or someone who hasn’t touched a soccer ball since elementary school, there are opportunities to get active while meeting people. Waterloo Athletics describes intramurals as “being just as focused on social connection and inclusion as competition.” You can also look into Waterloo’s sports clubs and recreational programs if you want something more structured or want to try a completely new activity.

Don’t skip orientation

Waterloo’s First Year Orientation is specifically designed to help incoming students meet classmates, upper-year students, and staff while learning about campus and the Waterloo community. Go to the events that interest you even if you’re nervous about going alone. Orientation is one of the rare times when almost everyone around you is in exactly the same position: trying to meet people and figure out what they’re doing.

You can also get involved in upper years as a leader and meet even more people.

Go to events, even when you don’t know anyone

Keep an eye out for events happening around campus, from student society events and performances to talks, social events, and activities hosted by WUSA and other student groups. Waterloo’s campus life includes opportunities across athletics, arts, culture and student advocacy. If you see a poster for an event that sounds interesting, save it. If someone in your class mentions a club meeting, go with them. If you see people handing out flyers in the SLC, stop and ask what they’re promoting.

Check out your faculty or program society

If you want to meet people who are taking the same classes, working through the same assignments, or trying to make sense of the same program, your faculty or program society is a good place to start.These societies organize events, provide academic resources and create opportunities to connect with other students. Many also have volunteer or first-year representative positions, which can be an easy way to get involved while meeting people in your program.

These groups can also be a great way to meet people outside of your immediate classes. You might recognize someone from a lecture, see them at a society event, and suddenly have someone to sit with the next term.

Find your community

Getting involved isn’t only about hobbies. For many students, university is also an opportunity to find communities connected to their culture, identity, interests or experiences.

Waterloo has clubs and communities centred around a wide range of backgrounds and interests, including cultural, religious, racialized and 2SLGBTQ+ communities. There are also groups focused on advocacy, inclusion and creating spaces where students can connect with people who share similar experiences.

If finding a community is important to you, don’t be afraid to seek these groups out early. You don’t need to wait until you feel settled on campus to start looking for people who make you feel at home.

You don’t have to do everything

With hundreds of clubs, sports, events, societies and volunteer opportunities, it’s easy to feel like you’re already falling behind before first year has even started. But getting involved isn’t a competition, and there’s no correct number of clubs you’re supposed to join. Some students will find their people immediately. Others will try five different clubs before finding one that sticks. Some will spend their first year exploring, while others will dive straight into leadership.

The important thing is to give yourself opportunities to meet people outside of your lectures and residence. Go to something you’re interested in. Introduce yourself to someone, try the club you’ve been debating joining, or show up to an event even if you’re nervous. Your first year doesn’t have to be about finding your entire friend group on day one. Sometimes, getting involved is simply about putting yourself in places where friendships can happen.