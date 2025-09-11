I just got to Waterloo, is exercising a thing there?

Long story short, it is! But what can you even do to stay active around here?

UW is known for its competitive academic and co-op programs, however most people are unaware about the various fitness programs or facilities offered to its students.

Consistent exercise not only benefits physical health, but it greatly improves academic performance, mental health, and provides students an opportunity to engage in a healthy work-life balance. UW has plenty of facilities and services that they offer to all students to promote a healthier lifestyle. However, it is normal for students to feel lost when building a consistent fitness routine, especially when they first join the Warriors community.

Third year student Sejal Goel, who studies planning in the faculty of environment, was once a first year student who struggled to develop regular fitness habits. “I felt unmotivated and nervous going to the gym… I was very much a beginner who didn’t know how to navigate the gym.”

However, Goel was able to persevere through these beginner struggles with the assistance of the Warrior facilities, a friend, and some initiative.

“I realized this is something that I had to take upon myself,” she said. Her roommate taught her how to properly weightlift and helped her stay consistent. However, whenever her roommate was unavailable, Goel struggled to maintain this consistency until she began to use her surrounding opportunities such as the Warrior workouts. “They had Warrior workouts on the whiteboards at the gyms, and I really liked those… as a shy person who didn’t feel comfortable talking to people, it was a great way to learn.”

The Warrior workouts are a set of exercises that are frequently created and updated by UW Athletics, aimed to alleviate the struggle of selecting a workout routine for the day. By providing a handful of exercises and specifying the required repetitions and sets, it reduces the pressure of planning that a novice would face when starting their fitness journey.

Over time, as Goel became familiar with exercising and the Waterloo facilities, she felt fine going to the gym alone and eventually built a great relationship with exercise. “I found myself going more because I felt comfortable… The environment was very welcoming, and my relationship with the gym has improved because I was able to learn what works for me.”

Another reason she felt increasingly comfortable was because of the Making Space – Equity Deserving Programs. These programs offer specific timeslots at various facilities for women, transgender, and members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s important that women/2SLGBTQIA+ feel comfortable, and I believe that [Columbia Icefield] does a great job with this due to the exclusive timeslots. It creates a welcoming community and creates an open environment for people to express their feelings,” Goel said. “It made me feel that nobody judges me in the gym, which makes me believe that nobody is there to criticize or make others feel unwelcome.” The respect from the community, alongside the making space program and available resources gave Goel the foundations for a healthy habit she has maintained since 2022.

While it may seem overwhelming to replicate Goel’s success, the Warriors Recreation & Athletics team offer a plethora of resources for students to utilize to their benefit. Liv Dake and Jacob Reed have been personal trainers at UW Athletics for about three years, and both believe that students could massively benefit from existing opportunities with a touch of initiative.

“There is something for everyone, regardless of what your interests are… whether it’s the gym, intramurals, clubs, or various other opportunities in athletics,” Dake said. “There are lots of accessible resources, but you have to look for them… once you get past that first step of looking through the Warrior website, all these opportunities are at your fingertips.”

UW Athletics offers in-person programming, wellness information, drop in recreation, multiple exercise facilities, and clubs ranging from aquatic sports to dance.

Although these resources exist, beginners may struggle to figure out how to use them sustainably. “I think a lot of people go too hard and heavy out of the gates. They’re excited, want to use new stuff, and with all the time available at the start of the term, people tend to rush into fitness too quickly and create an unsustainable process for themselves,” Reed remarked. “As university progresses, you lose that freedom of time, which leads to people cutting down on days exercising, and every day cut makes it easier to cut another day.”

He believes reversing this process is the best way to create a concrete habit that you can stick to. “Start a little slower, maybe once or twice a week, and overtime as your workload becomes more consistent, you can easily find timeslots to add in the schedule.” Like Dake, he also believes the most effective way to get the most out of resources is to take initiative. “The only way you get the most out of the experience is by doing it and taking the initiative to find these resources… it’s our job to help and if you need it, you should come ask us for assistance.”

But what if the thought of exercising in a public facility is overwhelming to you? Student-led clubs offer opportunities to exercise in nature via rentable equipment, regional information, and the ability to connect with like-minded students.

Some characteristics that both students and trainers alike have identified about the exercise culture in Waterloo is that it is exceptionally diverse, welcoming, and has good facilities. “I think a big overarching issue is the stigma that everyone in Waterloo is only here for academics… and I feel people tend to forget we have amazing facilities compared to other universities,” Dake said. “Additionally, these are included within your tuition, so you may as well use them since you’re already paying for them.

“A big thing we promote in our facilities is inclusivity… we pride ourselves on our diverse community of trainers, and our community that fosters a healthy environment.”

At the end of the day, your university experience is what you make it. Exercise is not only beneficial for academics, but for your ability to enjoy life now and in the future. The Warriors community is welcoming, provides a plethora of resources at hand, and you’re paying for it. If you’re on the fence, you may as well give it a shot.