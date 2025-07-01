Introducing Princess Cinemas’ July series, “It Happened One Night”

Series will include 4 films and run from July 4 to 29

Princess Cinemas has announced their July series, called “It Happened One Night.” As the title suggests, this series includes films that take place over the course of one night, and consists of favourites from across several decades. Read on for a description of the films that will be playing throughout the month.

After Hours (1985), directed by Martin Scorsese

Scorsese is a director that needs no introduction, and this film is yet another of his that picked up several awards (including the Best Director award at Cannes). It follows Manhattan office worker Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne), who ventures downtown to meet mystery woman Marcy (Rosanna Arquette), and soon finds himself undergoing a series of wild and unexpected events as the night goes on. Though After Hours is one of Scorsese’s lesser-known films, it’s often considered a cult classic for its dark humour and sprawling, stress-filled plot.

American Graffiti (1973), directed by George Lucas

American Graffiti focuses on a group of teenagers in Modesto, California in 1962, chronicling one night of their lives through a series of vignettes. The music, as much as the characters, works to set the scene of this particular place and time, enhancing the nostalgic tone of this coming-of-age classic. While the teenagers in the film are trying to make the most of their last day of summer vacation, history itself is also on the precipice of great change: the coming years would bring JFK’s assassination, widespread protests against the Vietnam War, and the growth of civil rights and counterculture movements. As such, American Graffiti captures a specific moment of American life, and has gone on to inspire several other films in the years since.

Clue (1985), directed by Jonathan Lynn

Another cult classic, this mystery-comedy is based on the famous board game of the same name. Boasting an all-star cast of comedians that includes Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan and Madeline Kahn, the film takes place at a mysterious mansion where (surprise!) the guests soon find themselves in the presence of a killer. Chaos ensues as they work to uncover who among them is the culprit, and the film becomes a gleeful farce of characters falling down, being hit on the head with blunt objects, and running recklessly from room to room.

12 Angry Men (1957), directed by Sidney Lumet

To this day, director Sidney Lumet’s first film is widely considered one of the greatest ever made. Based on the 1954 teleplay by Reginald Rose, it follows twelve jurors trying to come to a unanimous ruling in a murder case over the course of one very hot afternoon. When Juror #8 (Henry Fonda) expresses doubt in a preliminary vote, the jury is thrown into heated discussions about the case, the justice system, and their own prejudices and morality. The film serves as a commentary on McCarthy-era legal practices, and on the injustices highlighted by civil rights activism. A masterclass in writing (particularly with regard to dialogue), it’s the perfect film to watch on a summer day, whether it’s a first-time watch or an old favourite.

