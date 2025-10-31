Jamming out this spooky season

Imprint staff share their top songs

What’s better than vibing out to music that matches your mood and the season’s festivities? If you’re looking for spooky, upbeat tunes for your Halloween party this Friday or just songs with hauntingly good lyrics, the Imprint staff team has got you covered. We’ll be sharing our top spooky songs for a truly bewitching Halloween. Read on – if you dare!

Intro : The Invitation – by ENHYPEN

“This song is just a short intro to an album but it is such a great halloween song! It starts off with a creepy melody that sounds straight out of a horror movie, and beautifully transitions into an incredible chorus. I think this song perfectly encapsulates the creepy and fun vibes of Halloween, and I’d expect nothing less from ENHYPEN in terms of concept and music quality!”

– Janine Taha, photographer

Ghost Duet – Louie Zong

“This song is all things Halloween themed and although not traditionally ‘spooky’, I can definitely say that it is probably one of the cutest Halloween songs I have ever listened to. This song never fails to get me in the Halloween mood, and is perfect for playing in the background while studying during the spooky season!”

– Karen Zhou, videographer and video editor

Ghost’s n Stuff- deadmau5

“It’s a great EDM song for late night Halloween parties, and has some pretty spooky sounding chord progression.”

– Jeremiah Gomes, staff writer

In a Week – Hozier

“This quiet but powerful love song has been pretty high on my rotation recently. Although nothing about it screams spooky per se, the detailed description of rotting together out in an open field with your lover feels like a more subtle kind of scary. For the people who find your bodies, that is.”

– Alicia Wang, website senior editor

Monster – Skillet

“Rock song about a man’s inner turmoil and anger turning him into a *literal* monster.”

– Jeremiah Gomes, staff writer

Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

“If breakup songs are all that comes to mind when thinking of Swift, think twice. This song’s sharp lyricism and references about rising from the dead evoke a sense of both defiance and what it means to come back from the grave (or in Swift’s case, the death of her reputation).”

– Carla Stocco, staff writer