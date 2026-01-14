January crossword solutions
| January 14, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the January 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Hihat
6 Acte
10 STEM
14 Ovine
15 Loom
16 Cave
17 Relax
18 Onto
19 Ares
20 NYT Games
22 Talons
24 RSV
25 Olivetti
27 Tada
30 Pelican
32 Klimt
34 Devoted to
38 Oar
39 AIG
41 ENA
42 Ain
43 Dream girl
46 Rowdy
48 Walleye
50 Knex
51 How are ya
54 Lag
56 Ataris
57 Shoplift
62 Raid
63 I too
65 Rater
66 Arte
67 Aang
68 Ossia
69 Muse
70 Suss
71 Nsync
DOWN
1 Horn
2 Ivey
3 Hilt
4 Anagram
5 Texas
6 Aloe
7 Console
8 Tot
9 Emoticon
10 Scalene
11 Tarot
12 Event
13 Messi
21 MVP
23 Avatar
26 Lively
27 TKOd
28 Alar
29 Dire
31 Edgily
33 Tamari
35 Dawn
36 Tide
37 Onyx
40 Iglesias
44 Awardee
45 Reasons
47 OK Glass
49 Elo
51 Haram
52 Otaru
53 Waits
55 Apron
58 Hogs
59 Itsy
60 Fein
61 TRAC
64 Tau