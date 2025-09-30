  • Banner recruiting participants with possible color vision deficiency for a research study involving RCAF pilots. Includes study details, session info, compensation, eligibility, and contact information over red and gray dots with a jet image.

John Lewis named interim director of OIR

Alicia Wang

| September 30, 2025

At today’s commitment polishing ceremony, associate vice-president Indigenous relations Jean Becker announced that John Lewis, current director, Indigenous faculty relations, will be the interim associate vice-president of the Office of Indigenous Relations (OIR) effective Jan. 1, 2026, for an 18 month term. Becker is set to retire at the end of the year.

Lewis, associate professor in the School of Planning, was named director, Indigenous faculty relations in November 2023. “While I look forward to serving the Office of Indigenous Relations in a new capacity, I’d really like to take this time to recognize that this is Jean’s last commitment ceremony,” Lewis said at the ceremony. He highlighted work championed by Becker including the creation of the Indigenous Outdoor Gathering Space and tuition waivers for local Indigenous students, as well as the recent integration of the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre with OIR.

Lewis also spoke of his commitment to continuing work started by the OIR like a recent memorandum of understanding signed with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and the Land of Knowledge Project on the Columbia Lake land-based learning site.

 

Share this story

More

  • Campus News, News

    John Lewis named interim director of OIR

    Alicia Wang

    | September 30, 2025

  • Local News, News

    Ontario minimum wage to rise October 1

    Emma Danesh

    | September 30, 2025

  • Sports & Health

    This week in the Loo

    Shawn Kouadio

    | September 29, 2025

  • Sports & Health

    Baseball breaks down Golden Hawks in Battle of Waterloo

    Shawn Kouadio

    | September 28, 2025