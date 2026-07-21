July crossword solutions
| July 21, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the July 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Oath
5 Shred
10 Mach
14 SSRI
15 A year
16 Ciao
17 The vampire
19 CTRL
20 Venue
21 Narrate
23 Mao
25 Drum
27 Mea
28 A try
30 Apologetic
35 Konami
37 Nina
38 Hmu
39 Enoki
40 ATP
41 Leaps
43 Bea
44 Rina
46 Lestat
47 Adhering to
50 Lilo
51 Non
52 Eros
54 Sam
55 Adverse
59 Anima
61 Lair
62 Ironically
66 Swag
67 Since
68 Ride
69 Only
70 Tetes
71 Test
DOWN
1 OST
2 Ash
3 Trevor Noah
4 Hive
5 Samurai
6 Hype up
7 Rei
8 Earn
9 Dream on
10 McCrae
11 AITA
12 Cart
13 Hole
18 And
22 Regale
23 Makeba
24 Atoned
26 Montage
29 Yak
31 Lip
32 That is a Lie
33 Impala
34 Custom
36 Mirror
40 Ann
42 ESL
45 I insist
46 Loonies
48 Energy
49 Trance
53 Sic
55 Also
56 Dawn
57 Vial
58 Erie
60 Mart
63 Ont
64 LDS
65 Yet