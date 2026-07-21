July crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the July 2026 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Oath

5 Shred

10 Mach

14 SSRI

15 A year

16 Ciao

17 The vampire

19 CTRL

20 Venue

21 Narrate

23 Mao

25 Drum

27 Mea

28 A try

30 Apologetic

35 Konami

37 Nina

38 Hmu

39 Enoki

40 ATP

41 Leaps

43 Bea

44 Rina

46 Lestat

47 Adhering to

50 Lilo

51 Non

52 Eros

54 Sam

55 Adverse

59 Anima

61 Lair

62 Ironically

66 Swag

67 Since

68 Ride

69 Only

70 Tetes

71 Test

DOWN

1 OST

2 Ash

3 Trevor Noah

4 Hive

5 Samurai

6 Hype up

7 Rei

8 Earn

9 Dream on

10 McCrae

11 AITA

12 Cart

13 Hole

18 And

22 Regale

23 Makeba

24 Atoned

26 Montage

29 Yak

31 Lip

32 That is a Lie

33 Impala

34 Custom

36 Mirror

40 Ann

42 ESL

45 I insist

46 Loonies

48 Energy

49 Trance

53 Sic

55 Also

56 Dawn

57 Vial

58 Erie

60 Mart

63 Ont

64 LDS

65 Yet