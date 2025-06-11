June crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the June 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Fair

5 WCW

8 SSRI

12 Sconce

14 Aha

15 Ewes

16 Merges

17 Salivate

19 Entice

20 Nintendo

21 Ethernet

23 UAR

24 ETA

25 Attacks

29 Gymnastics

34 Nina

35 Lorem

36 Era

37 Actor

38 A dig

39 Track meets

41 Masonry

43 Ire

44 Tai

45 Baitfish

50 Politely

54 Shinto

55 Triassic

56 Pylons

57 Sent

58 Tra

59 iSense

60 Dote

61 Oar

62 Ette

DOWN

1 Forth

2 Angie

3 Ice cream

4 Resents

5 Wasn’t

6 Chai

7 Walnuts

8 Severance

9 Swan

10 Retd

11 Iseo

12 Smee

13 Cent

18 It at

22 Eatery

25 Acacia

26 Cite

27 Knot

28 Sars

29 Glam

30 Yoda

31 MRIS

32 Negotiate

33 Ira

37 Amethyst

39 Tries to

40 Krispie

42 Nats

45 By car

46 Filet

47 In one

48 STNS

49 Hose

50 PTSD

51 Oreo

52 Lint

53 Lira