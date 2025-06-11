June crossword solutions
| June 11, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the June 2025 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Fair
5 WCW
8 SSRI
12 Sconce
14 Aha
15 Ewes
16 Merges
17 Salivate
19 Entice
20 Nintendo
21 Ethernet
23 UAR
24 ETA
25 Attacks
29 Gymnastics
34 Nina
35 Lorem
36 Era
37 Actor
38 A dig
39 Track meets
41 Masonry
43 Ire
44 Tai
45 Baitfish
50 Politely
54 Shinto
55 Triassic
56 Pylons
57 Sent
58 Tra
59 iSense
60 Dote
61 Oar
62 Ette
DOWN
1 Forth
2 Angie
3 Ice cream
4 Resents
5 Wasn’t
6 Chai
7 Walnuts
8 Severance
9 Swan
10 Retd
11 Iseo
12 Smee
13 Cent
18 It at
22 Eatery
25 Acacia
26 Cite
27 Knot
28 Sars
29 Glam
30 Yoda
31 MRIS
32 Negotiate
33 Ira
37 Amethyst
39 Tries to
40 Krispie
42 Nats
45 By car
46 Filet
47 In one
48 STNS
49 Hose
50 PTSD
51 Oreo
52 Lint
53 Lira