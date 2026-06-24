June crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the June 2026 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Ship

5 Stasi

10 Read

14 Toni

15 Horan

16 Arlo

17 Nada

18 OOMFS

19 Rats

20 Union

22 Apses

24 Ublock

26 Tron

27 Ilk

30 Bog

31 Yoshi

33 Apnea

35 Eye

37 NDA

38 Origin

39 Aristotle

42 Amulet

45 Gah

46 Dire

50 Panel

51 Puter

53 CEO

54 Ada

55 Away

57 Recess

59 Waxed

61 Ahmed

62 Teal

64 Adela

66 Atom

69 Wars

70 Vegan

71 Sega

72 Oreo

73 Edged

74 East

DOWN

1 STN

2 HOA

3 Indulge

4 Piano

5 Shook on it

6 Toon

7 Arm

8 Safari

9 Inspo

10 Rare

11 Erasing

12 Alt

13 Dos

21 Icy

23 Snarl

24 Ube

25 Boy

26 That guy

28 Lei

29 Kan

32 SDS

34 Pied

36 Sale

38 Other hand

40 Relax

41 Oat

42 APA

43 Mad

44 Unaware

47 Iced tea

48 Res

49 Eos

51 Padded

52 REM

56 Weave

58 Cease

60 Also

61 Alae

62 Two

63 Ear

65 Egg

67 Ogs

68 Mat