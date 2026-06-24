June crossword solutions
| June 24, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the June 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Ship
5 Stasi
10 Read
14 Toni
15 Horan
16 Arlo
17 Nada
18 OOMFS
19 Rats
20 Union
22 Apses
24 Ublock
26 Tron
27 Ilk
30 Bog
31 Yoshi
33 Apnea
35 Eye
37 NDA
38 Origin
39 Aristotle
42 Amulet
45 Gah
46 Dire
50 Panel
51 Puter
53 CEO
54 Ada
55 Away
57 Recess
59 Waxed
61 Ahmed
62 Teal
64 Adela
66 Atom
69 Wars
70 Vegan
71 Sega
72 Oreo
73 Edged
74 East
DOWN
1 STN
2 HOA
3 Indulge
4 Piano
5 Shook on it
6 Toon
7 Arm
8 Safari
9 Inspo
10 Rare
11 Erasing
12 Alt
13 Dos
21 Icy
23 Snarl
24 Ube
25 Boy
26 That guy
28 Lei
29 Kan
32 SDS
34 Pied
36 Sale
38 Other hand
40 Relax
41 Oat
42 APA
43 Mad
44 Unaware
47 Iced tea
48 Res
49 Eos
51 Padded
52 REM
56 Weave
58 Cease
60 Also
61 Alae
62 Two
63 Ear
65 Egg
67 Ogs
68 Mat