King Charles III delivers throne speech to open 45th Parliament of Canada

King Charles III delivered a speech from the throne this morning, May 27, to open the 45th Parliament of Canada, echoing many promises made by Prime Minister Mark Carney during his 2025 election campaign.

This marks the third time a monarch has delivered the speech. It was last delivered in 1977 and 1957 by Charles’ mother, Elizabeth II. It is typically read by the governor general.

The speech was written by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office in consultation with the King’s office, and covered protecting Canadian sovereignty, transforming the economy, improving border security and improving the immigration system.

“The government will cap the total number of temporary foreign workers and international students to less than five per cent of Canada’s population by 2027,” he said. “By doing this, the government will attract the best talent in the world to build our economy, while sending a clear message to Canadians working abroad that there is no better time to come home.”

He concluded his speech with, “As the anthem reminds us, the true north is indeed strong and free.”

After the speech, Charles III and Queen Camilla participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. They departed from the Ottawa International Airport after that, wrapping up their two-day visit in Canada.