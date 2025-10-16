Kitchener GO to gain weekend train service starting November

Additional service extensions announced

This morning, it was announced that beginning Nov. 23, the Kitchener GO train line will have weekend service to Kitchener GO station.

Though trains currently run on the Kitchener line during weekends, service is only provided between Mount Pleasant GO and Union Station. On the new schedule, four existing trips will extend service to Kitchener GO.

Other service changes include one existing weekday trip to be extended from Guelph Central GO to Kitchener GO, as well as eighteen new weekend trips between Bramalea GO and Union Station.

The announcement comes after years of push from locals and politicians including Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris, Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife, and Kitchener Centre MPP Aislinn Clancy, who recently launched a petition for weekend GO service which garnered close to 10,000 signatures.

Weekend service has been made possible in part by an agreement between CN Rail and Metrolinx to share tracks.

The work plays into the Kitchener Extension Project, for which the Government of Ontario has also reached an agreement-in-principle with CN Rail to build dedicated passenger tracks on the Kitchener line.