Kitchener Rangers bring KW together at Memorial Cup celebration

Community members and fans came together to welcome back the Kitchener Rangers from Kelowna, B.C., as they celebrated their first Memorial Cup win in 23 years at Kitchener City Hall on June 2.

Hundreds of fans lined King Street as the Kitchener Rangers celebratory parade headed toward Carl Zehr Square. Players and coaches took turns holding the trophy in a Kitchener Fire Department fire truck escort, while those walking high-fived fans and signed autographs. Making their way to the crowd lined up outside city hall, the team was greeted by cheers from supporters and live music from the Golden Keys. The team received immense applause as they took the stage. “This is a dream come true for every one of us. From every signature, from every fan asking for a photo, this means the world to us,” player Dylan Edwards said as he addressed attendees.

The Kitchener Rangers win brought together new and longtime fans, some of whom included UW community members. “When I was watching [them win,] I jumped for joy… it was great,” said geological engineering student Lian Huang. She shared that she is a new fan supporting the team. Huang enjoyed the festivities and she was one of the many attendees who received a free poster of the Memorial Cup team.

The Kitchener Rangers’ support stretches far across Waterloo Region. In 2025, the Waterloo Warriors launched a strength and conditioning program in partnership with the Kitchener Minor Hockey Association (KMHA). The KMHA’s junior and lady teams are sponsored by the Kitchener Rangers and other organizations. The close connection between the Kitchener hockey teams and UW led to the Kitchener Rangers receiving congratulations from students, staff, and families. “[Their win] was really impressive. It was amazing. They had a great season,” Michelle Marriott said, who was wearing a Warriors Athletics shirt. Marriott’s daughter is a UW student.

With the community proud to see the Memorial Cup return to Kitchener after 23 years, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic expressed his admiration for the championship win. “The way this team has come together to achieve success has made this journey unforgettable,” he said. Turning to the crowd, he shared his appreciation for the support from fans that reached every corner of the city.

As speeches concluded, players and coaches poured into the crowd. They continued to take pictures with fans and sign autographs before heading off on their bus. Attendees enjoyed the remaining festivities, such as free hot dogs and posters. All were encouraged by Vrbanovic to carry the celebrations into the night at local restaurants and businesses in downtown Kitchener.