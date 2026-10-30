Large increase in proportion of mental health and substance-related calls on Halloween expected, says CRT

Mental health and drug- and alcohol-related calls received by UW’s Campus Response Team (CRT) on Halloween accounted for 90 percent of all calls to CRT in Fall 2025, according to information shared by CRT operations coordinator Chad Morris.

Morris, a third-year Health Sciences student and one of CRT’s two coordinators, spoke about the team’s experiences around Halloween, its harm-reduction efforts, and how students can access support during the holiday.

The figure is a sharp increase from Fall 2024, when calls in the above categories on Halloween accounted for 50 percent of calls during the term. Morris also noted that when Halloween falls on a weekday, the weekend before and the weekend after have a proportionally higher share of calls than other weekends. In 2024, Halloween fell on a Thursday. According to Morris, the Friday and Saturday afterwards had more than twice the number of calls received on Halloween itself. When asked about possible reasons for the incidents, Morris clarified that his observations were based on general inferences rather than direct explanations from the people CRT assists.

CRT is a student-run first responder service that provides initial care in medical emergencies, trauma, and mental health crises. Morris said that the team will focus on maintaining its presence on campus during Halloween rather than organizing a separate awareness campaign for the holiday. Morris said CRT members will be in residences from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and will be available by phone for emergencies. Team members will be stationed in V1, CMH, and Renison University College, but will service nearby residences such as UWP and MKV.

Although the team is not planning a specific Halloween awareness event, CRT continues to conduct harm-reduction outreach. Morris said CRT partnered with UW Health Services to distribute naloxone kits at a naloxone awareness booth at the beginning of the fall term. Morris said the team brought in far more kits than it initially expected to need, but nearly ran out of that supply. “That means there are more people that have that out there, more people that are staying safe, [that] make sure other people stay safe, which is great to see,” Morris said.

CRT also shares occasional awareness posts on Instagram. Morris explained that the team’s administrative coordinator handles much of this online outreach, while CRT members also raise awareness through informal conversations with students in residences. Morris said these conversations provide opportunities to talk to students about available resources and safety.

Morris also encouraged students to contact paramedics if they or someone around them needs immediate medical assistance, rather than waiting out of fear of getting into trouble. “They’re not the police. They’re not going to arrest you and get you in trouble. Their number one priority is making sure that you stay safe.” Calling for help when someone may be experiencing an overdose or another medical emergency is important, even if alcohol or other substances are involved, he advised.

CRT advises students to have their verified phone number (226) 339-0462 on hand before Halloween in case of emergencies. For an immediate life-threatening emergency, call 911.

With files from Angela Li.