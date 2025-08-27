Letter from the editor

While you arrive at UW to start your first year of university, I am sure you all have some understanding that this moment is important — that whatever is about to happen next will be pivotal in your life’s trajectory. As someone who is going into their last year of their undergraduate program (hopefully), I want to let you all in on a little secret: whatever you think the next four or five years of your life is going to look like, forget it.

If I can give you one piece of advice that I had to learn over the past three years, it would be to learn how to change your mind and adapt without letting it stop you from enjoying this time in your life. Things may not always work out the way you want them to — maybe you don’t get the co-op job you were hoping for, failed your first midterm, or realised that the program or even the school you are in isn’t where you are supposed to be (speaking from personal experience here). It can feel hopeless or overwhelming, but all you have to do is pivot and make a new plan and keep going. However, at the end of the day, don’t let the woes of university become your whole life. Yes, you are all incredibly smart and are going to run the world one day, but until then, live a little — it won’t kill you.

While the uncertainty of the coming years may feel overwhelming, you must take comfort in knowing that you are not experiencing this by yourself. You are figuring everything out alongside thousands of other students going through the same things. Find people that make the struggles of university easier and more enjoyable. And even if you don’t find your people, find something that brings you passion and excitement outside of your studies. Join a society or work for WUSA, sign up for fitness classes you’ve never tried before, or if you love writing, come and find out about Imprint, your student publication. We are here to bring light to issues affecting students, share what is happening on your campus, and hold the people making decisions that will affect you accountable. While this is a special issue, designed to give you a window into university life and hopefully answer some questions you have, you will see an Imprint magazine issue appear across campus every month filled with stories written by students just like you. So whether you have a passion for journalism and want to come write or design for us, or you just pick up a new issue each month, I hope that we serve you, the student body, in our mission to share your stories and your voices.